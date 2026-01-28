If there is one thing we can bank on during Paris Couture Week, it’s that the lobby of the Ritz Paris is the ultimate runway before the actual runway. While the rest of us might prioritize "airplane comfort," Kate Moss has other plans. The supermodel, who turned 52 earlier this month, was recently spotted gliding through the Place Vendôme landmark, officially confirming what the French set already knew: Fluid, loose-fitting trousers have officially dethroned jeans.
Checking into the city’s hardest-to-book hotel requires a certain level of sartorial respect, and Moss delivered a masterclass in "model-off-duty" 2.0. Showcasing her effortless style, she skipped rigid denim in favor of a pair of black, wide-leg trousers that draped with editorial perfection. She leaned into the "more is more" philosophy of a fashion week arrival, carrying two black leather handbags and layering a statement black furry coat that added a rich, tactile dimension to the monochrome look.
The finishing touch? A long, dagger-shaped pendant and a pair of classic gold hoop earrings that caught the light of the Ritz’s crystal chandeliers. Why does it work? Unlike jeans, which can lean too casual against the hotel’s gold-leafed opulence, these loose-fitting trousers offer a sophisticated silhouette that moves with you.
If you're looking to upgrade your travel uniform for 2026, take a cue from the queen of the Ritz Paris. Leave the denim in your suitcase and embrace soft, wide-leg trousers. It’s the chicest way to say J'ai arrivé.
Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create Kate Moss's Paris Travel Outfit
La Ligne
Faux Fur Alpine Coat
The shaggier, the better.
Gap
Closeknit Jersey T-Shirt
Grab two for the price of one right now.
Nordstrom
The Lennox Wide Leg Trousers
These trousers will look so good with lug-soled boots.
Ramy Brook
Joss Pants
Wear these straight from the airplay runway to the front row of the catwalk.
Sorel
Joan Now Waterproof Chelsea Boot
A lug sole Chelsea boot is always a good companion for winter travels.
Ana Luisa
Wade Large Hoop Earrings
Love the knife-edge detailing here.
Strathberry
Lana Leather Hobo Bag
Note the gold hardware on this versatile Strathberry bag.
ALDO
Eevangeliaax Faux Leather Tote
This carryall looks like it could be twice the price.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.