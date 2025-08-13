You know how some outfits stop you in your tracks? That's exactly what happened when we spotted Julia Garner on the NYC leg of the press tour for her new movie Weapons. The actress, known for her incredible on-screen presence and equally iconic curly bob, stepped out in a look that was a masterclass in high-low dressing. She paired a simple, sleek pair of black leggings with the kind of strappy black pumps you'd expect to see worn with a power suit. It's a combination that, on paper, shouldn't work. But on Garner? It's doing the most, thanks to her longtime stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman.
Paired with an Ao Yes ribbon tie top from the F/W 2025 collection, Garner elevated a humble pair of leggings—a Who What Wear editor wardrobe staple—into a statement piece. The key is in the details: the leggings are perfectly tailored, and the sharp, architectural design of her Tory BurchMulti-Buckle Pumps ($550) adds an unexpected layer of sophistication.
So, what's the takeaway here? It's officially time to reconsider what leggings can do. Instead of just pairing them with typical athleisure items like sneakers and a sweatshirt, take a cue from Garner and see them as a blank canvas. By adding chic heels, a structured blazer, or a statement accessory, you can transform your most comfortable piece of clothing into a look that's ready for anything—from a fancy dinner to, apparently, a blockbuster movie press tour.
Keep scrolling to shop for black leggings you can wear outside of the gym, plus several pairs of interesting cut-out and strappy heels to recreate Garner's look for your next big event.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.