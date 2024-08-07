Julia Garner Broke the One Airport-Style Rule I Follow to a T Every Time I Travel

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I have a very strict airport checklist that I simply must follow to a T whenever I travel by plane. My outfit has to be comfortable but still presentable enough that if my baggage is lost, I can go anywhere in it and not feel underdressed (poplin trousers are great for this, as well as super relaxed denim). I need to have SPF, lip balm, and facial spray with me in my carry-on—bonus points if I have extra under-eye masks too. And I never wear shoes without socks. I know nowadays some airports or security checkpoints no longer make you take off your shoes, especially if you have TSA pre-check, but still. Having to go barefoot through the metal detectors is always a possibility, one I wouldn't be caught dead risking.

Not everyone's as paranoid about this as I am, though. Case in point? Julia Garner, who was photographed heading into LAX Airport this week wearing an adorable, yet not the most practical in my opinion, pair of black Mary-Jane flats. She paired the classic shoe style with light-wash mom jeans, a moto leather jacket, and a Breton stripe T-shirt, adding a black tote, sunglasses, and a blue baseball cap for good measure. Her airport outfit, apart from the fact that there were no socks involved, is just my kind of travel ensemble, from the baggy fit of her denim to the addition of a jacket, another essential due to the chilly temps inside of planes.

Of course, I can't say what happened after the Ozark star entered LAX. She very well could have slipped on some emergency cashmere socks (another thing I often pack in my carry-on) before security. If not, I hope she has PreCheck. Scroll down to see her controversial airport look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Julia Garner

Shop Mary-Jane flats:

H&M Mary Jane Flats $20 SHOP NOW The price on these is enough to convince me that I need them.

Nordstrom Mary Jane Flat $90 SHOP NOW These cream flats look so pricey.

Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane $120 SHOP NOW The extra-thin straps on these make them look far more elevated.

Larroude Blair Flats $315 SHOP NOW These are fun.

Nine West Ewind Mary Jane Flat $79 SHOP NOW A classy choice.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW The color of the season.

Steve Madden Dreaming Mary Jane Flat $90 SHOP NOW You'll get so many compliments on these.

The Row Ava Mary Jane Flat $820 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat $120 SHOP NOW These come in so many tempting colors.

Larroude Blair Flats $315 SHOP NOW Brown suede for fall? Say less.

AEYDE Uma Leather Flats $375 SHOP NOW Fashion girls are smitten with Aeyde.

Dolce Vita Roslyn Mary Jane Flat $130 SHOP NOW I love the almond-toe shape.