Julia Garner Broke the One Airport-Style Rule I Follow to a T Every Time I Travel
I have a very strict airport checklist that I simply must follow to a T whenever I travel by plane. My outfit has to be comfortable but still presentable enough that if my baggage is lost, I can go anywhere in it and not feel underdressed (poplin trousers are great for this, as well as super relaxed denim). I need to have SPF, lip balm, and facial spray with me in my carry-on—bonus points if I have extra under-eye masks too. And I never wear shoes without socks. I know nowadays some airports or security checkpoints no longer make you take off your shoes, especially if you have TSA pre-check, but still. Having to go barefoot through the metal detectors is always a possibility, one I wouldn't be caught dead risking.
Not everyone's as paranoid about this as I am, though. Case in point? Julia Garner, who was photographed heading into LAX Airport this week wearing an adorable, yet not the most practical in my opinion, pair of black Mary-Jane flats. She paired the classic shoe style with light-wash mom jeans, a moto leather jacket, and a Breton stripe T-shirt, adding a black tote, sunglasses, and a blue baseball cap for good measure. Her airport outfit, apart from the fact that there were no socks involved, is just my kind of travel ensemble, from the baggy fit of her denim to the addition of a jacket, another essential due to the chilly temps inside of planes.
Of course, I can't say what happened after the Ozark star entered LAX. She very well could have slipped on some emergency cashmere socks (another thing I often pack in my carry-on) before security. If not, I hope she has PreCheck. Scroll down to see her controversial airport look.
WHO: Julia Garner
Shop Mary-Jane flats:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
