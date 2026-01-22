What Shoes Look Best With Extra–Wide-Leg Pants? Jennifer Lopez Has Your Answer

If you're wondering where to spot celebrities "in the wild" in Los Angeles, Hotel Bel-Air is a good place to start. First opened in 1946, the property continues to attract A-listers 80 years later. Need proof? It's where Jennifer Lopez was photographed having a power lunch this week.
For the mid-week meal, J.Lo wore a simple gray crewneck sweatshirt tucked into extra–wide-leg trousers in a matching hue. I know baggy pants are a dime a dozen these days, but Lopez's impressively voluminous, insanely billowing versions just might put them all to shame. I, for one, have never worn trousers quite so ludicrously capacious, to quote Succession, but J.Lo just made me realize I'm missing out. Wide-leg pants are often designed with long inseams, so Lopez smartly compensated for the extra length with thick platform heels—the same ones she wore to the Golden Globes after-parties, in fact. Scroll down to re-create her newest outfit.
Shop Sweatshirts, Trousers, and Platforms to Re-Create J.Lo's Outfit
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.