There's something uniquely dangerous about casually scrolling past a Jennifer Lopez outfit. One minute, I'm just reading an article, and the next, I'm zooming in, using Google Lens, and finding out the exact item she's wearing is in stock in my size. In some even more exciting cases, I already own the item. (She and I are on the same page about which leggings to buy from ALO.) She has a way of looking incredibly chic while simultaneously influencing us all.
Here's the thing: J.Lo has mastered the art of elevated basics. She makes simple pieces feel aspirational, wearable, and luxurious—all without trying too hard. Naturally, I found myself compiling a list of everything she's pushed me to consider purchasing lately. From beauty to basics, these are the nine items sitting in my cart thanks to the woman who can make leggings and a bun look like a fashion campaign.
Her Favorite Leggings
J.Lo has been spotted in these leggings more than once, and honestly, as someone who owns them too, I get it. They're smoothing and sculpting and make your legs incredible. Style them for the gym or errands. You really can't go wrong.
Alo
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Her Favorite Haircare Product
With Chris Appleton being her stylist, there's no wonder she's singing the praises for his go-to product, Color Wow's Dream Coat. If you spray your hair with it before a blowout, your style just always lasts longer in the fight against humidity. Since J.Lo spends the majority of her time in Miami, I'm sure she's spraying it after every wash.
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Her Favorite Louboutins
There are many Louboutins to choose from, and based on her budget, she could have them all. Lately, she's been stepping out in the Iriza. This is a pair of heels that's all about glamour and making your legs look miles long, so no wonder it's her favorite.
Christian Louboutin
Iriza Pumps
Her Favorite Splurge Blazer
No one does a blazer like J.Lo. I feel like I'm constantly seeing her in one that inspires me. This one might be pricey, but she's going for quality over quantity.
Ralph Lauren Collection
Camden Lambskin Jacket
Her Favorite Affordable Buy
The fact that she pairs these super-simple flip-flops with luxe outfits is exactly why they're iconic. They're minimalist, versatile, and proof that you don't need four-figure shoes to look rich.
Tkees
Lily Sandals
Her Favorite Controversial Swimsuit
Some people call white swimsuits controversial, but that would never stop J.Lo from making them look incredible. This is a fashion move that's bold and flattering and looks great against a bright-blue ocean.
gooseberry intimates
So Chic One Piece
Her Favorite Uggs
She wears these with wide-leg jeans, and somehow, they look luxurious instead of lazy. They're warm, plush, and the ultimate winter-errand shoes. Of course, she goes for the style with a platform.
Ugg
Classic Mini Platform Boots
Her Favorite Layering Top
The Intimissimi boatneck top is a cult-loved purchase for a reason. It's just the perfect upgrade to a plain tee. She styled it in a way that made it look oh so luxe.
Intimissimi
Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Her JLo Beauty Eye Masks
Don't sleep on J.Lo's skincare line. She has been pictured wearing these eye masks in the glam chair quite a few times, and with the way she glows, I'll take her advice any day.
