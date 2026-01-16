If You Want to Look Rich in Jeans, J.Lo Just Wore the Exact Denim Trend That Works Every Time

If anyone knows how to look rich no matter what they're doing, whether it's post-workout or on the red carpet, it's Jennifer Lopez. Always with a Birkin in hand and an incredible Ralph Lauren Collection blazer or coat on, she's a walking example of rich energy, so when someone asks me how to look more elevated, I always point them in the direction of J.Lo's street style archive, a treasure trove of high-value outfit inspiration. Her best outfits, though, are the ones that involve denim, at least in my opinion. She has a knack for making jeans outfits look sophisticated and elegant, a skill in and of itself, and her latest look is no exception.
Earlier this week, the singer-actress was seen in Beverly Hills outside of Nerano, where she had lunch with her longtime manager Benny Medina. For the daytime occasion, Lopez donned a pair of mid-wash, wide-leg jeans with the perfect subtle fading down the front, styling them with black ankle boots and a very academic combination of a striped button-down shirt layered underneath a brown V-neck sweater and plaid blazer. She finished off the outfit with her signature oversize sunglasses and hoop earrings as well as a Dior Large D-Journey Bag in black.
The reason why this denim wash and cut are so effective in making jeans outfits look pricier is the casual yet polished finish. Unlike tailored dark-wash jeans, J.Lo's combination has an effortless appearance that feels more thrown on than perfectly ironed out. The subtle distressing on her pair only adds to this air of leisure and nonchalant opulence.
Convinced to invest in a pair? You're in luck. Keep scrolling to re-create Lopez's lunchtime denim look and shop mid-wash, wide-leg jeans for 2026.