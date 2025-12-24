I’m currently in a committed relationship with my winter Ugg boots, but Jenna Ortega just made a very compelling case for a sneaker swap. While L.A. fashion people have been gatekeeping the Vans Super Lowpro sneakers for a minute, the Wednesday star officially let the secret out this week in West Hollywood.
Ortega stepped out in the sleek black-and-white iteration of the $85 skater staple, proving that the low-profile, '80s-inspired silhouette is the ultimate antidote to chunky shoes. She styled them with dark-wash denim and a leather bomber, giving off effortless energy that usually requires years of curated thrifting—or at least the help of a professional stylist—to achieve. These are essentially the cooler, slightly more rebellious cousin to the Adidas Samba sneaker, featuring a lightweight gum sole that feels very 2026.
Keep scrolling to shop Jenna Ortega's exact Vanssneakers, plus six other pairs we think you'll love.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.