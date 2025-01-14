Sorry to My White Sneakers, But French It Girls Are Wearing This Color Instead

I know it's cliché to be an American obsessed with French fashion. Sue me. It's the epicenter of the industry, after all. I closely follow Paris-based brands, influencers, and celebrities for outfit and shopping inspiration. So when two of my favorite It girls, Salomé Mory and Leia Sfez, wear the exact same pair of shoes in the same week, you can bet my interest is piqued.

Both women shared Instagram photos of themselves wearing Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers ($125) in black. I've long been loyal to my favorite all-white sneakers—see proof on my Instagram account—but I've just now come to the surprising realization that I've never owned a pair of black sneakers before. Seriously. Mory and Sfez have officially convinced me that I need to change that ASAP. Scroll down to see how they style the same shoes and shop the exact style for yourself.

How French Influencers Style Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers in Black

Thanks to Mory's and Sfez's Instagram posts, I'm convinced I need a pair of these Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers.

