To Avoid Looking Dated, Try One of These On-Trend Adidas Sneakers With Your Outfit

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
By
published
in News
A group of people walk while being photographed. One person wears a denim jumpsuit and white heels. The middle person wears a navy dress and silver Adidas. The last person is wearing a shorts and windbreaker with some Hunter boots.
(Image credit: Nicole M Gomes for WWW)
Jump to category:

It's no secret that we love a great pair of sneakers here at WWW. Donning on-trend styles is a solid way to wear casual, low-key outfits refreshingly. Lately, the fashion set has had a fixation on styling sleek, low-profile sneakers. The uncomplicated ease of this style makes it incredibly versatile for mixing and matching. When I think of the coolest low-profile styles, Adidas always comes to mind.

If you're in the market for an updated pair of sneakers that feel so 2026, then shop my curation of on-trend Adidas sneakers ahead. Many buzzy silhouettes, including Adidas Japans, Handball Spezials, and more, are also trending with fashion people across the internet. Keep scrolling to read just what styles have that current 2026 feel.

Adidas Japan Shoes

Shop Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes

Adidas Samba Jane Shoes

Adidas Tokyo Shoes

Adidas Samba OG Shoes

Explore More:
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.