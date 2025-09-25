First Jennifer Aniston in the ‘90s, Now JLaw—No Jeans Outfit Is Complete Without This Styling Tweak

When it comes to spotting the styling tricks that really matter, I tend to look less to the runways and more to the celebrities whose outfits consistently resonate. And funnily enough, two of my biggest style muses happen to share the same first name: Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence. Whether by coincidence or fate, both Jennifers consistently achieve the kind of effortless looks that shape the way I get dressed.
My own style leans minimal with a ’90s undercurrent, so it’s no surprise that Aniston’s Friends-era wardrobe often informs my day-to-day outfits. But when I want to push that aesthetic into 2025, Lawrence is the Jennifer I turn to. So when I spotted a recent look from her that instantly reminded me of vintage Aniston, I knew I’d found a styling trick worth noting.
This week, Lawrence was photographed in relaxed, low-rise jeans sitting casually on her hips, finished with a sleek black leather belt. It’s not a groundbreaking move, but it did feel striking—largely because belts have quietly disappeared from denim outfits in recent decades. While fashion insiders have been pairing jeans with bare waistbands, Aniston was once devoted to the belt, wearing it as her signature finishing touch throughout the ’90s.
A clean leather belt adds polish, structure and a sense of intention to even the most pared-back jeans-and-tee look. It’s a subtle styling tweak that instantly lifts an outfit, and it's also something I spotted over and over again among the street style set at New York Fashion Week this September.
Best of all, this is a trend that costs nothing extra. Most of us already own a belt or two, and looping one through your jeans delivers a Jennifer-approved outfit formula that’s stood the test of time. Pair it with your favourite tee or crisp shirt, and you’ve got a look that works as well in 2025 as it did in the ’90s.
If you’re in need of a refresh, keep scrolling for my edit of the best jeans and belts to re-create the look.
Shop Belts and Jeans:
