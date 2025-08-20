Jennifer Lawrence Says It's Time to Retire Your Sandals and Wear This Flat Shoe With Midi Skirts Instead

Sandal season is over (according to Jennifer Lawrence)! This is the flat shoe trend to wear with midi skirts instead.

Jennifer Lawrence walks through New York wearing a black midiskirt with black ballet flats and a black single breasted jacket.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

I don’t make the rules but I am happy to follow them, especially when it's Jennifer Lawrence setting the tone. And this week, the actor laid down the law—sandal season is officially over.

Instead of reaching for an open-toe shoe to pair with her swishy midi skirt, she subbed them out for a sleek pair of ballet flats—an easy swap that closed the door on open-toe days. Just a few weeks ago, strappy sandals would have been the obvious choice with such a skirt. But with rain in the air and pavements scattered with leaves, stepping out in sandals feels inherently wrong. Luckily, Lawrence’s well-timed look proves that simple ballet flats are just as chic with midi skirts as the sandals that came before them.

Jennifer Lawrence walks through New York wearing a black midiskirt with black ballet flats and a black single breasted jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Elevating her outfit, the actor layered a dark black single-breasted jacket over her ensemble. With a neat lapel and a sleek button-up design, Lawrence's jacket trend was refined and lengthening—offering a fresh alternative to the samey blazers that have stuck around for so long. Underneath, she styled a boxy T-shirt left casually untucked—a Gen Z-approved trick that added a dose of nonchalance.

Accessories were equally well-judged. A colourful pendant necklace, monogrammed Dior handbag and black sunglasses brought polish, while tousled waves framed her face for that undone finish Lawrence does so well.

Inspired by Lawrence’s look, I’ll be keeping my midi skirts firmly in rotation this season—swapping my sandals for chic ballet flats instead. Read on to shop the best midi skirts and flats to re-create the look.

Shop Midi Skirts and Ballet Flats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸