Jennifer Lawrence Says It's Time to Retire Your Sandals and Wear This Flat Shoe With Midi Skirts Instead

I don’t make the rules but I am happy to follow them, especially when it's Jennifer Lawrence setting the tone. And this week, the actor laid down the law—sandal season is officially over.
Instead of reaching for an open-toe shoe to pair with her swishy midi skirt, she subbed them out for a sleek pair of ballet flats—an easy swap that closed the door on open-toe days. Just a few weeks ago, strappy sandals would have been the obvious choice with such a skirt. But with rain in the air and pavements scattered with leaves, stepping out in sandals feels inherently wrong. Luckily, Lawrence’s well-timed look proves that simple ballet flats are just as chic with midi skirts as the sandals that came before them.
Elevating her outfit, the actor layered a dark black single-breasted jacket over her ensemble. With a neat lapel and a sleek button-up design, Lawrence's jacket trend was refined and lengthening—offering a fresh alternative to the samey blazers that have stuck around for so long. Underneath, she styled a boxy T-shirt left casually untucked—a Gen Z-approved trick that added a dose of nonchalance.
Accessories were equally well-judged. A colourful pendant necklace, monogrammed Dior handbag and black sunglasses brought polish, while tousled waves framed her face for that undone finish Lawrence does so well.
Inspired by Lawrence’s look, I’ll be keeping my midi skirts firmly in rotation this season—swapping my sandals for chic ballet flats instead. Read on to shop the best midi skirts and flats to re-create the look.
Shop Midi Skirts and Ballet Flats:
H&M
Ballet Pumps
Style these with fresh white socks to give your outfit a preppy edge.
H&M
A-Line Skirt
Shop this while it's on sale.
Zara
Flat Leather Ballerinas
These look more expensive than they actually are.
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
Style with a fresh white tee to get Lawrence's look.
Aeyde
Ellie Leather Ballet Flats
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Staud
Carla Cotton-Gauze Midi Skirt
While I love this in the black, it also comes in a fresh shade of cream.
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats
I style my black ballet flats are least three times week.
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt
This also comes in 13 other shades!
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat
The supple satin composition gives these a distinctly elevated edge.
COS
Smocked Panelled Midi Skirt
The smocked finish ensures a comfortable fit.
Topshop
Leather Ballerina With Elastic Strap
These comfortable flats are perfect for daily styling.
Ghost
Luna Satin Slip Skirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek satin skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.