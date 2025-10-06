Cuffing your jeans is controversial, to say the least. Some people hate it, while others have softened to the idea—not only as an easy means to shorten your denim but also as a stylistic tool. I'm somewhere in the middle. It can be very chic, but it must be done right. Fortunately for anyone who's stuck on how to do it correctly, Kendall Jenner was just spotted sporting cuffed jeans, and she certainly pulled the look off.
Right before she arrived in Paris for fashion week, Jenner posted a series of photos to her Instagram Stories showcasing a casual yet sophisticated denim outfit featuring none other than a pair of cuffed jeans. They weren't just any cuffed jeans—they were dark-wash cuffed jeans, a slight but important distinction when it comes to making this denim style look modern and relevant in 2025. Dark-wash denim is having a moment this year that likely won't end for some time, so it makes sense that the wash would bring cuffed jeans into a state of relevance when the two are combined.
Her choice of a wash wasn't the only in-the-know trick Jenner used to make the denim style feel more "right now." Her shoes also played a part. For the laid-back occasion, she wore the Stella black glove flats by The Row, a viral favorite for anyone who's more interested in comfort and statement-free luxury than standout footwear. They're elegant, easy, and elevated—three Es that pair perfectly with dark-wash cuffed jeans. Add a cape coat, a cloche hat, and a great bag (which, in Jenner's case, was The Row's Marlo tote), and you're good to go for fall.
Convinced to give your once-dated cuffed jeans another go? Just make sure to wear them in *this* wash with *these* shoes if you want to look elevated and up-to-date with the latest trends.
