Louis Vuitton's Legendary Monogram Celebrates 130 Years With Gorgeous New Special-Edition Bags

If anyone were to name one of the most iconic fashion pieces ever, a Louis Vuitton Monogram bag would undoubtedly be at the top of the list. The Monogram (created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton as a tribute to his father, Louis) is one of the few emblems that speaks for itself—representing heritage, quality, and luxury.
In January 2026, Louis Vuitton kicks off its year-long Monogram celebration by celebrating the most iconic Monogram bags (a campaign image is featured above)—the Speedy, the Keepall, the Noé, the Alma, and the Neverfull. Louis Vuitton will also release the Monogram Anniversary Collection with special-edition bags that reinterprte the legendary emblem. The Monogram Origine Collection takes note of the first 1896 pattern through a brand new Mongram canvas, the VVN Collection is an ode to Louis Vuitton's premium leather goods legacy, and the Time Trunk Collection highlights trompe-l’oeil printing that reproduces the textures and metallic details of the classic trunks.
Below you'll find a glimpse at some of the sure-to-sell-out limited-edition bags coming at the start of 2026.
