These Are the Staples NYC Fashion People Are Buying From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

For just a few more days, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is still happening. With up to 60% off, it’s the retailer’s twice-a-year event, which is a favorite among editors.
When it comes to sweaters, Nordstrom’s in-house cashmere line offers some of the strongest markdowns. Shoe deals include the G.H. Bass Weejuns penny loafers, Stuart Weitzman Minimalist Slide 50 sandals, Tory Burch cap-toe pumps, and Vince Harlan knee-high boots. There’s no shortage of outerwear options, either, with styles like the Andrew Marc Jupiter wool-blend balmacaan, London Fog wool-blend longline coat, and Lauren Ralph Lauren cotton blend coat. I also spotted standout dresses from Acne Studios, Courrèges, Paolina Russo, and Simone Rocha.
For beauty, there are sets like haircare from Briogeo, the MAC lip kit in the shade Whirl, and Peter Thomas Roth’s best-selling moisturizers.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best staples worth seeing before the sale ends on January 5.