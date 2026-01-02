Pimple Patches, Bronzer, Lip Shimmer, and a Mystery Item: Hailey Bieber Just Teased Rhode's 2026 Launches

Rhode was one of the top beauty brands of 2025, based on hard-earned editor attention and overall internet virality. (We mustn't forget the brand's most notable moments, like when it was acquired for a reported $1 billion in May and when it entered Sephora in September.) The brand launched multiple internet-famous items last year. In January, it introduced the ever-popular Peptide Lip Shapes—lip contours rather than liners. Then, it went on to drop the chronically sold-out Glazing Mist and logo-emblazed Peptide Eye Prep Masks, among other things. Hailey Bieber rounded out the year by dropping a Birthday Edit in November.
Now that it's 2026, it seems that Bieber's namesake brand is sticking to its consistent product-launch schedule because at least four new Rhode items were recently teased on Instagram. First, the brand showed a sneak peek at its long-awaited pimple patches. Then, it teased what appears to be a shade expansion of its iconic Peptide Lip Treatments, a bronzing and/or contour product, and a mystery item (I have my guesses). Ahead, see every hint Bieber provided.
1. Pimple Patches
First up, the brand posted this look at its long-awaited pimple patches. The small, jelly bean-shaped patches appear to be made out of a hydrogel material (similar to the brand's Peptide Eye Prep Patches). If they're hydrogel, they'll create a moist, healing environment for blemishes while absorbing gunk from inside the pores. Regardless, the little logo-embellished patches are sure to saturate IG and TikTok.
2. Peptide Lip Treatment Shade & Finish Expansion
Next, the brand posted this close-up image of what appears to be two new shades of the Peptide Lip Tint. The brand already offers a shimmery baby-pink shade, called Jelly Bean, but it appears to be expanding its offerings with A) a shimmery, cool-pink color, and B) a glittery, rose-colored one.
3. Bronzer/Contour
We've been waiting for Rhode to launch its bronzer/contour product for a long time, and apparently, 2026 is the year it will happen. Bieber initially teased this product on TikTok, and then again, in a GRWM video she filmed for her birthday celebrations in November.
The unnamed bronzer is housed in the same unmistakable packaging as the brand's Pocket Blushes. I'm especially excited by this because it makes me think it will have the same creamy, buttery texture that melts into the skin. (I use Rhode's Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy nearly every day, so a Rhode bronzer would be a welcome addition to my makeup routine.)
4. The Mystery Item
Last but not least, the brand shared a video of these small gray jars being pushed down a production line. While it's unclear as to exactly what they hold, I'm placing a bet that it's an eye cream. It makes sense that she would expand the brand's peptide-spiked eye-care offerings after the success of the Peptide Eye Prep Patches. I, for one, am game to try anything that could improve my dark circles.
