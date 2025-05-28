Whole-Foot Flats Are the Chic Shoe Trend Elegant Dressers Are Dedicated to Right Now

When celebrities like Anya Taylor-Joy are wearing a particular shoe trend, and brands like The Row and Toteme and making it, you know it's an elegant one. The trend I'm referring to is high-vamp flats, which I also like to call whole-foot flats. The high-vamp shoe trend was actually reported on by our UK sister site last fall, and it's still going strong. Lately, the style I see elegant dressers wear most often is high-vamp ballet flats, which is what Taylor-Joy opted to wear to Miley Cyrus' album listening party last night in L.A.

Taylor-Joy's flats were a glove-style black leather pair, which she wore with black pants and a furry white coat (May gray, folks). They're just about as elegant and versatile as flat shoes get, as in you can wear them day or night. And while choosing which pairs to include in this story, I was honestly overwhelmed by how many options there are to choose from right now, but narrow it down I did. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best whole-foot flats on the internet.