Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand, The Row, showcased its S/S 26 collection in Paris yesterday during fashion week, and if you haven’t heard about it, don’t worry—you didn't miss much. In fact, you didn't miss anything, because only those who were invited got to see the collection.
True to the brand's focus on exclusivity, the event was kept top secret, with no cameras or phones allowed. However, fashion insider Beka Gvishiani, who runs @stylenotcom and attended the show, shared a few details from it on Instagram, making us outsiders feel like we were there. According to his notes, this collection stands out as "the most designer-designed collection of The Row to date, done impeccably." Highlights included trousers with a long train, striped shirts layered under bold check-print pieces, and a skirt with feathers.
What we were able to see, though, were the guest attendees outside the venue. Right before it started, paparazzi took street photographs of their The Row show–worthy outfits. Their looks provided us all with the style inspiration we need for fall 2025.
The guest list included model Kendall Jenner, Chief Brand Officer of Moda Operandi Lauren Santo Domingo, model and actress Eva Herzigová, and content creator and fashion designer Aimee Song, among other notable figures—all of whom showcased fresh and sophisticated looks. For instance, Jenner wore an elegant gray sheath dress complemented by a sweater-like scarf draped around her neck. Santo Domingo also embraced the gray theme, sporting a gray midi pencil skirt, a black crewneck sweater, ankle-strap pumps, and a clutch tucked tightly under her arm.
Each outfit embodied the brand's DNA of effortless sophistication, intentional minimalism, and understated luxury. While many of their looks likely included pieces from The Row, you don't need to rely solely on that brand to re-create these ensembles this fall. Instead, focus on elevated wardrobe basics crafted from high-quality fabrics and characterized by clean lines. That said, keep scrolling to see six of the chicest looks from The Row show attendees and shop the items that will help you emulate their styles.
Outfit formula: Oversize black leather jacket + black button-up shirt + dark-wash jeans + leather loafers
