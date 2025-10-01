Whenever Kendall Jenner makes her way to Paris, it's a guarantee that there's going to be lots of elegant trend-and-outfit inspiration coming our way. And right on cue, Jenner has been out and about during PFW in one very chic look after another. One of them broke an age-old pant-and-shoe color pairing "rule" that's officially out the window: Don't wear brown shoes with black pants. Jenner's look proved that actually, you should.
While stepping out to dinner last night, Jenner was photographed wearing a green tie-front crop top with high-waisted black flared pants, and a pair of pointed-toe ankle boots in chocolate brown. What once might've been seen as a clashing combination is now considered far cooler than wearing black shoes with black pants. In fact, your entire outfit will look far more interesting if you opt for brown shoes instead of black. Keep scrolling to let Jenner prove it to you and shop chocolate brown shoes in a variety of styles, all of which would look chic with black pants.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.