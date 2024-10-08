Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Shoe Color People Used to Never Wear With Black Pants
Folks, I'm happy to report that most of the color-pairing "rules" we used to have are out the window. We're in the anything-goes era of fashion as opposed to the rules era, and Emily Ratajkowski is a perfect example of that—regularly, but also last week when she defied an age-old color rule with her outfit.
For the recent night out in NYC, Ratajkowski paired a fitted white top with slim flared black pants and brown leather boots. In the past, wearing brown shoes with black pants would've been considered a color-clashing faux pas, but now, it's safe to say that wearing black with brown (and black with navy, while we're at it) is perfectly acceptable and even cool. Just look at Ratajkowski if you need any more convincing. Keep scrolling to do just that and to shop brown shoes I'd wear with black pants in a heartbeat. (And be sure to check out our new Intelligent Shopping Assistant ISA to find your next pair of black pants).
On Emily Ratajkowski: Alaïa Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag ($2450)
Shop Brown Shoes to Wear With Black Pants
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Celebrities Always Wear Boots in These 3 Classic, Timeless Colors—I've Just Found Them on Sale
I can't keep this to myself.
By Natalie Munro
-
Espresso Brown and Merlot Red Are Everywhere—These Are the 41 Best Pieces
The colors of the season.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Kendall Jenner Just Ditched Her LBDs in Favor of This Expensive-Looking Color Trend
A perfect choice for Paris.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Trending Fall Color That Celebs, French Women, and Fashion Editors Are Suddenly Into
Serene and sophisticated.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
31 Elegant Items I'm Shopping in Fall's Biggest Color Trends
Stunning hues ahead.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
3 Very Elegant Color Trends Kendall Jenner Has Tried Since Going Blonde
Take note, blondes.
By Natalie Munro
-
Instagram Has Spoken: 8 Ways to Wear Fall's Most Expensive-Looking Color Trend
I can't decide which look I want to re-create first.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Gigi Hadid Wore the Coat Color Trend People Are Buying Instead of Black Ones
Gigi knows best.
By Allyson Payer