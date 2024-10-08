Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Shoe Color People Used to Never Wear With Black Pants

Folks, I'm happy to report that most of the color-pairing "rules" we used to have are out the window. We're in the anything-goes era of fashion as opposed to the rules era, and Emily Ratajkowski is a perfect example of that—regularly, but also last week when she defied an age-old color rule with her outfit.

For the recent night out in NYC, Ratajkowski paired a fitted white top with slim flared black pants and brown leather boots. In the past, wearing brown shoes with black pants would've been considered a color-clashing faux pas, but now, it's safe to say that wearing black with brown (and black with navy, while we're at it) is perfectly acceptable and even cool. Just look at Ratajkowski if you need any more convincing. Keep scrolling to do just that and to shop brown shoes I'd wear with black pants in a heartbeat. (And be sure to check out our new Intelligent Shopping Assistant ISA to find your next pair of black pants).

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a white top, black pants, and brown shoes

(Image credit: BeautifulSignatureIG/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Alaïa Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag ($2450)

Shop Brown Shoes to Wear With Black Pants

Wally Ankle Boots
STAUD
Wally Ankle Boots

Mango, Leather Loafers
Mango
Leather Loafers

Francine Suede Ballet Flats
Madewell
Francine Suede Ballet Flats

Leather Pumps
H&M
Leather Pumps

Maddox Slingback Heel
Reformation
Maddox Slingback Heels

Triangle Logo Loafer
Prada
Triangle Logo Loafers

Bow-Detail Ballet Flats
H&M
Bow-Detail Ballet Flats

Mango Kitten heel leather sandals

Mango
Kitten-Heel Leather Sandals

Becks Soft Loafers
Staud
Becks Soft Loafers

Maysalebi 50 Suede-Trimmed Croc-Effect Leather Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysalebi 50 Suede-Trimmed Croc-Effect Leather Mules

The Max Square Mary Jane
Rothy's
The Max Square Mary Janes

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

