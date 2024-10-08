Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Shoe Color People Used to Never Wear With Black Pants

Folks, I'm happy to report that most of the color-pairing "rules" we used to have are out the window. We're in the anything-goes era of fashion as opposed to the rules era, and Emily Ratajkowski is a perfect example of that—regularly, but also last week when she defied an age-old color rule with her outfit.

For the recent night out in NYC, Ratajkowski paired a fitted white top with slim flared black pants and brown leather boots. In the past, wearing brown shoes with black pants would've been considered a color-clashing faux pas, but now, it's safe to say that wearing black with brown (and black with navy, while we're at it) is perfectly acceptable and even cool. Just look at Ratajkowski if you need any more convincing. Keep scrolling to do just that and to shop brown shoes I'd wear with black pants in a heartbeat. (And be sure to check out our new Intelligent Shopping Assistant ISA to find your next pair of black pants).

(Image credit: BeautifulSignatureIG/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Alaïa Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag ($2450)

Shop Brown Shoes to Wear With Black Pants

