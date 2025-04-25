Spotted in Paris's Poshest Arrondissement: Kendall Jenner in the "Boring" Pants I Now Need

Compared to other wardrobe staples, pants are just kind of boring. Unlike dresses, tops, shoes (and so on), there's only so much that you can do with them, so trouser trends tend to stick around for a while. And if you asked Kendall Jenner, I think she'd say that boring, timeless pants are the best, as that's what she often wears—and what she just wore in Paris.

While leaving a photo shoot this week in Paris's poshest arrondissement (the 1st, home of Place Vendôme and the Ritz Paris, the Louvre, and Tuileries Gardens), Jenner stuck to her signature sophisticated style, pairing a camel sweater over a white tee with brown loafers and the pant style I'm writing this entire story about: gray straight-leg trousers. The resulting look is all very '90s model-off-duty, and I'm suddenly inspired to find myself a pair of gray straight-leg trousers to wear with my loafers and such.

As someone who owns more black pants than I could ever need, I will say that I wear them a lot less during the spring and summer. Gray pants feel fresher and more seasonally appropriate, and go with everything black pants do. They complement neutrals, pastels, and bright colors, so I think it's safe to say that they'll get plenty of wear. So if Jenner has inspired you as well, keep scrolling to shop some chic gray trousers I found to wear this spring and beyond.

Kendall Jenner wearing a camel sweater, gray pants, and brown loafers in Paris

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner wearing a camel sweater, gray pants, and brown loafers in Paris

(Image credit: Iammeysam/Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner wearing a camel sweater, gray pants, and brown loafers in Paris

(Image credit: Iammeysam/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row bag and shoes

Shop Straight-Leg Gray Pants

Agency Pant
Aritzia
Babaton Agency Pants in Heather Dark Grey

Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew
Kate Straight-Leg Pants in Four-Season Stretch

MANGO, Straight Suit Trousers in Grey
MANGO
Straight Suit Trousers in Grey

Kelly Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Kelly Low Rise Pants in Dark Charcoal

High-Rise Modern Straight Lightweight Wool Flannel Pant
Banana Republic
High-Rise Modern Straight Lightweight Wool Flannel Pants in Light Heather Grey

Abercrombie & Fitch, Low Rise Clean Tailored Wide Leg Pants in Gray
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low Rise Clean Tailored Wide Leg Pants in Gray

Wardrobe.nyc Straight Leg Trousers
Wardrobe.NYC
Straight Leg Trousers in Charcoal

Straight Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Straight Leg Pants in Grey Dark Heather

Jane Stretch-Wool Straight-Leg Pants
LESET
Jane Stretch-Wool Straight-Leg Pants in Gray

