Spotted in Paris's Poshest Arrondissement: Kendall Jenner in the "Boring" Pants I Now Need
Another sophisticated turn from KJ.
Compared to other wardrobe staples, pants are just kind of boring. Unlike dresses, tops, shoes (and so on), there's only so much that you can do with them, so trouser trends tend to stick around for a while. And if you asked Kendall Jenner, I think she'd say that boring, timeless pants are the best, as that's what she often wears—and what she just wore in Paris.
While leaving a photo shoot this week in Paris's poshest arrondissement (the 1st, home of Place Vendôme and the Ritz Paris, the Louvre, and Tuileries Gardens), Jenner stuck to her signature sophisticated style, pairing a camel sweater over a white tee with brown loafers and the pant style I'm writing this entire story about: gray straight-leg trousers. The resulting look is all very '90s model-off-duty, and I'm suddenly inspired to find myself a pair of gray straight-leg trousers to wear with my loafers and such.
As someone who owns more black pants than I could ever need, I will say that I wear them a lot less during the spring and summer. Gray pants feel fresher and more seasonally appropriate, and go with everything black pants do. They complement neutrals, pastels, and bright colors, so I think it's safe to say that they'll get plenty of wear. So if Jenner has inspired you as well, keep scrolling to shop some chic gray trousers I found to wear this spring and beyond.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row bag and shoes
Shop Straight-Leg Gray Pants
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
