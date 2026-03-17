Last night, the 98th annual Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. The fashion? Stunning. The beauty? Off the charts. Stand-out trends included matchy-matchy monochromatic makeup and Wuthering Heights-coded gothic waves. However, there was another, more low-key trend happening on the red carpet—one you wouldn't be able to spot unless you had the insider knowledge to do so. Not one, not two, but THREE celebrities wore the same silky foundation.
Yep, that's right. Teyana Taylor, Gracie Abrams, and Best Actress-winner Jessie Buckley wore the same foundation on the Oscars red carpet. It's a Chanel formula that costs a staggering $180, but apparently, that's for good reason, because each of them looked flawless on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see the exact one.
Chanel Sublimage L'Essence De Teint Ultimate Serum Foundation
CHANEL
Sublimage L’essence De Teint
Here is the exact Academy Award-worthy foundation: Chanel's Sublimage L'Essence de Teint. It has a smooth, silky, and serum-like texture that melts onto the skin to create a smooth, luminous complexion. And by luminous, I mean a glass-like glow.
It's all thanks to a formula that's a true makeup-skincare hybrid. The foundation contains vanilla planifolia (the signature ingredient) and vanilla enfleurage oil. Together, these ingredients help moisturize, soothe, and plump the skin. Meanwhile, light-reflecting mica creates a luminous glow, and antioxidants protect against environmental aggressors.
The foundation comes with a signature brush for seamless coverage (in my opinion, this makes the $180 seem less intense. After all, high-quality brushes can be expensive). The brand recommends dispensing the foundation onto the back of your hand, dipping the brush in it, and dabbing it onto the skin, before blending it from the center of the face outward. You can concentrate the foundation on the tip of the brush to build targeted coverage where desired.
The foundation has earned hundreds of glowing reviews, with customers saying it's lightweight, hydrating, and crease-proof. Take it from one reviewer, who says, "I'm so excited I found this foundation! It's perfect for my mature skin. It doesn't settle into my fine lines around my eyes, not even after a day full of laughter. I got so many compliments about my glowing glass-like skin. Chef's kiss."
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Shop 5 More Chanel Products Celebs Wore on the Oscars Red Carpet
Chanel
Joues Contraste
Powder Blush - Jersey
Buckley also wore this silky powder blush in shades Jersey and In Love.
Chanel
Le Crayon Yeux
Precision Eye Definer
Taylor's ultra-defined eyes were thanks to this Chanel eyeliner pencil.
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Gloss - Icing
Taylor also wore this moisturizing, high-shine lip gloss in this icy pink shade.
Chanel
Les Beiges
Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Powder - Medium Coral
Cheng dusted this multi-dimensional powder across Abrams' skin.
Chanel
Noir Allure
Mascara
Last but not least, Abrams' fluttery lashes were thanks to this iconic mascara.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.