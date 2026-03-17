Gracie Abrams, Teyana Taylor, and Jessie Buckley Wore the Same $180 Chanel Foundation on the Oscars Red Carpet

Reviewers say it gives them smooth, silky, glowing skin.

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Jessie Buckley

Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park created Jessie Buckley's sophisticated look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last night, the 98th annual Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. The fashion? Stunning. The beauty? Off the charts. Stand-out trends included matchy-matchy monochromatic makeup and Wuthering Heights-coded gothic waves. However, there was another, more low-key trend happening on the red carpet—one you wouldn't be able to spot unless you had the insider knowledge to do so. Not one, not two, but THREE celebrities wore the same silky foundation.

Yep, that's right. Teyana Taylor, Gracie Abrams, and Best Actress-winner Jessie Buckley wore the same foundation on the Oscars red carpet. It's a Chanel formula that costs a staggering $180, but apparently, that's for good reason, because each of them looked flawless on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see the exact one.

Teyana Taylor

Celebrity makeup artist Yeika Glow Created Taylor's sculpted makeup look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel Sublimage L'Essence De Teint Ultimate Serum Foundation

Gracie Abrams

Celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng created Abram's chic Oscars look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The foundation has earned hundreds of glowing reviews, with customers saying it's lightweight, hydrating, and crease-proof. Take it from one reviewer, who says, "I'm so excited I found this foundation! It's perfect for my mature skin. It doesn't settle into my fine lines around my eyes, not even after a day full of laughter. I got so many compliments about my glowing glass-like skin. Chef's kiss."

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Shop 5 More Chanel Products Celebs Wore on the Oscars Red Carpet

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.