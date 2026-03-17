Listen, I love the Oscars as much as the next person, but the real fashion risks were taken at the Vanity Fair after-party. That's where the hemlines got higher, the silhouettes got tighter, and the outfits got flashier. While the ceremony is still steeped in tradition, dictating clasically elegant looks, the party circuit has become an all-out battle to see who will push the envelope the furthest on the red carpet. Amelia Gray, for instance, clearly got the memo that the VF party is the perfect place to go all-out on wardrobe and glam.
Her double-knit jersey Revolve Los Angeles Raye Gown ($900) featured a deep side cutout that made Gray just a tad nervous. "All I could think about was avoiding a nip slip," she told Who What Wear. As for her glam, makeup artist Sam Visser used YSL products that signaled "the death of the clean-girl era," he told us. "We wanted to go full maximalist makeup: matte, shimmer, everything at once." Scroll down for our behind-the-scenes photos of Gray as she got ready for the party of the year.
"A little moment for this eye look!" Gray said.
Gray's makeup artist, Sam Visser, explained his approach. "We used metallic burgundy colors to really pop the highlights on her eyes and also smoked the matte shade of that burgundy under the eyes," he told Who What Wear.
"I had to get a sunset moment with this dress," Gray said.
Before heading to the Vanity FairOscars after-party, Gray had a full photoshoot session at her hotel.
"Carpet time!" Gray told us. "All I could think about was avoiding a nip slip."
Mission accomplished.
Shop Her After-Party Look
Revolve Los Angeles
Raye Gown
Expected to be in stock in late April or early May, Gray's exact dress is available to pre-order now.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.