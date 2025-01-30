This Rich-Looking Colour Will Fool Anyone Into Thinking Your High Street Bag is Designer

As someone with a designer taste on a high-street budget, finding an expensive-looking handbag can be tricky. The craftsmanship and quality of a luxury handbag are undeniable, however, there are a few tips you can follow to find an affordable bag that looks just as pricey and will last in your wardrobe as long as any designer buys. From opting for natural materials to ensure quality, to avoiding lightweight hardware and contrast stitching so your bag doesn't look cheap, there are many ways to find a high-street handbag that looks more expensive than its price tag. The easiest way, in my opinion, is to opt for a rich-looking colour. We all know that black and brown are classic, but for 2025 I'm turning my attention to a different shade that's just as timeless and will make anyone think your high-street bag is much more expensive than it really is: burgundy.

@marina_torres wears COS' Cavatelli clutch in burgundy.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Marina wears COS' Cavatelli clutch in burgundy.

Arguably the most popular colour of last year, burgundy is elevated enough to make an outfit stand out but is also an extremely wearable shade that will pair well with bold shades and neutrals alike. As someone with a very classic and anti-trend sense of style, burgundy is one of those colours that I find just as timeless as black, brown or white and also never takes me out of my minimalist comfort zone. And, not to mention it looks extremely expensive. There's just something about the rich reddish-purple tone that exudes luxury and sophistication.

I've personally found a plethora of chic burgundy items from affordable brands, from cosy knits to polished loafers, and the high street's handbag selection is no different. Whether you pair it with classic shades like black or cream or plan to go head-to-toe monochrome with the other burgundy items you invested in when the colour was trending last year, a handbag in this luxurious shade will make your outfits look grown-up and expensive.

Luckily for all of us, the high street is currently filled with a myriad of burgundy handbag options that are affordable but no less chic than their luxury counterparts. Everyone from COS and Arket to Zara and Mango has a luxe-looking selection that's sure to fool anyone into thinking that you're wearing a designer brand.

Scroll on to shop the most expensive-looking burgundy bags that won't break the bank for 2025.

Shop the Most Expensive-Looking Burgundy Bags:

Oval Handbag
ZARA
Oval Handbag

At under £40, this Zara bag won't stick around for long.

Croc-Effect Leather Tote
Arket
Croc-Effect Leather Tote

This croc-effect tote has been on my Arket wishlist since it launched.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

COS has so many luxe-looking burgundy bags at the moment.

Leather Bowling Bag
& Other Stories
Leather Bowling Bag

So sleek!

Dark Red Giulia Croc Bucket Bag
whistles
Dark Red Giulia Croc Bucket Bag

Another croc iteration to adore.

Asos Design Suede Bowler Tote Bag in Burgundy
ASOS DESIGN
Suede Bowler Tote Bag

Well done, ASOS!

Charles & Keith, Axel Elongated Bowling Bag
Charles & Keith
Axel Elongated Bowling Bag

East-west bags are also having a moment right now.

Pillow Quilted Clutch - Leather
COS
Pillow Quilted Clutch - Leather

How chic is this?

Suede and Leather Half-Moon Shoulder Bag in Oxblood
Reiss
Suede and Leather Half-Moon Shoulder Bag

Pure perfection from every angle.

Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag
Melie Bianco
Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

We're big fans of Melie Bianco bags at Who What Wear UK.

Folded Clutch
& Other Stories
Folded Clutch

This is destined to be a best-seller.

Oval Shoulder Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Oval Shoulder Bag

A designer-looking bag for under £50? Yes, please!

stradivarius, Woven Shoulder Bag
stradivarius
Woven Shoulder Bag

This looks way pricier than its £30 tag.

Charles & Keith, Carey Crescent Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Carey Crescent Hobo Bag

This unique shape is usually something you only see from luxury brands.

Split Suede Shoulder Bag
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Shoulder Bag

Massimo Dutti never disappoints.

Asos Design Suede Sling Crossbody Bag With Dome Hardware Detail in Burgundy
ASOS DESIGN
Suede Sling Crossbody Bag

The gold detailing really elevates this crossbody.

pullandbear, Faux Leather Shopper Bag
pullandbear
Faux Leather Shopper Bag

You'll be able to fit everything in this luxe-looking tote.

Studio Bowling Bag - Leather
COS
Studio Bowling Bag - Leather

All of COS' bowling bags look expensive, but this burgundy iteration is by far my favourite.

