This Rich-Looking Colour Will Fool Anyone Into Thinking Your High Street Bag is Designer
As someone with a designer taste on a high-street budget, finding an expensive-looking handbag can be tricky. The craftsmanship and quality of a luxury handbag are undeniable, however, there are a few tips you can follow to find an affordable bag that looks just as pricey and will last in your wardrobe as long as any designer buys. From opting for natural materials to ensure quality, to avoiding lightweight hardware and contrast stitching so your bag doesn't look cheap, there are many ways to find a high-street handbag that looks more expensive than its price tag. The easiest way, in my opinion, is to opt for a rich-looking colour. We all know that black and brown are classic, but for 2025 I'm turning my attention to a different shade that's just as timeless and will make anyone think your high-street bag is much more expensive than it really is: burgundy.
Marina wears COS' Cavatelli clutch in burgundy.
Arguably the most popular colour of last year, burgundy is elevated enough to make an outfit stand out but is also an extremely wearable shade that will pair well with bold shades and neutrals alike. As someone with a very classic and anti-trend sense of style, burgundy is one of those colours that I find just as timeless as black, brown or white and also never takes me out of my minimalist comfort zone. And, not to mention it looks extremely expensive. There's just something about the rich reddish-purple tone that exudes luxury and sophistication.
I've personally found a plethora of chic burgundy items from affordable brands, from cosy knits to polished loafers, and the high street's handbag selection is no different. Whether you pair it with classic shades like black or cream or plan to go head-to-toe monochrome with the other burgundy items you invested in when the colour was trending last year, a handbag in this luxurious shade will make your outfits look grown-up and expensive.
Luckily for all of us, the high street is currently filled with a myriad of burgundy handbag options that are affordable but no less chic than their luxury counterparts. Everyone from COS and Arket to Zara and Mango has a luxe-looking selection that's sure to fool anyone into thinking that you're wearing a designer brand.
Scroll on to shop the most expensive-looking burgundy bags that won't break the bank for 2025.
Shop the Most Expensive-Looking Burgundy Bags:
This croc-effect tote has been on my Arket wishlist since it launched.
We're big fans of Melie Bianco bags at Who What Wear UK.
This unique shape is usually something you only see from luxury brands.
All of COS' bowling bags look expensive, but this burgundy iteration is by far my favourite.
