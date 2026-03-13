The Spring 2026 Accessory Trends That'll Bring Even the Most Boring Outfits to Life

A boring outfit cannot be part of my spring this year. I refuse to play it safe anymore, especially as someone who loves to outfit repeat and wear a uniform of sorts. One of my New Year’s resolutions is to dress up my outfits more with accessories, and what better time to try new trends than during spring? Think plain t-shirts and blazers with an eye-catching, vintage-inspired brooch, or a pair of kitten heels with a pair of gray socks.
More trends like those have been on my radar from my daily Instagram scrolls. Influencers and cool dressers IRL alike have been wearing interesting outfits that have been on my mind rent-free. I appreciate the way each trend is worn to elevate a look with ease. There’s an effortlessness that I’m after by wearing these spring accessory trends. Lucky for you, reader, I’m not a gatekeeper and would love nothing more than to see more of these trends worn by other stylish people with different aesthetics.
If you want to learn more about these accessory trends for spring, keep scrolling to see outfit inspiration and shop each trend.
Silk Capes
Silk capes were just co-signed by Kendall Jenner in her recent outfit to the Giorgio Armani runway show earlier this year. It's an easy and very pretty trend to wear with a basic outfit, from a pair of jeans and a T-shirt to a little black dress.
Reformation
Lilibeth Cape
SRG
Joelle Silk Top
SRG
Belle Silk Cape
Reformation
Aime Silk Cape
Eileen Fisher
Sheer Silk Georgette Wrap
Woven Leather Bags
All the cool dressers know that woven leather bags are a growing It trend to wear with a plain look. Influencers in major fashion cities from NYC, London, and Paris are wearing the trend as an everyday bag, and I'm not mad at it. I can't wait to try this trend around my fashionable friends.
Madewell
The Signature Woven Tote
Anthropologie
Woven Shoulder Bag
COS
Gallery Hand-Woven Tote Bag
St. Agni
Woven Mini Tote
Dragon Diffusion
Bamboo Triple Jump woven leather tote
Gray Socks
White socks this spring are out, and gray is in. Socks are an essential accessory for everyday wear, and this color trend is still a good neutral, but somehow a pop of color, too. They look elegant with a pair of heels or loafers.