So Long, Sambas—It Girls Only Pair *These* 5 Sneakers With Leggings in 2026

I'll be the first to say it: the "rules" around wearing leggings are changing in 2026. Of course there's no "wrong" way to wear them, but there are definitely several key styling choices that make them feel a tad more elevated and forward, like opting for a knit cardigan in lieu of a standard sweatshirt, or reaching for a trendier brown pair. Of course, we'll probably always wear leggings with sneakers because fewer combinations are quite as elite and, not to mention, functional. But if you're looking to level-up the look this year, then it's time to pay attention to the specificsneaker style you're reaching for, and right now, there are five buzzy pairs taking the lead.
So far this year, the It girls with the best style are only really pairing their leggings with one of these exact sneakers. Dakota Johnson, for her part, is loyal to her retro Nike V2K runners while Hailey Bieber has put her stake in the ground as a Salomon girlie, favoring the viral XT-6s that are always selling out. Basically, if a celeb is wearing sneakers with leggings right now, there's a 99% chance one of these exact pairs is on her feet.
Nike V2K Runners
Dakota Johnson is so loyal to her Nike V2K sneakers that she owns them in multiple colors, the bright blue pair above and a sleek all-black version, both of which the actress wears with her black leggings to and from the gym. Inspired by Y2K runners, the sneakers lend a cool athletic feel to Johnson's workout looks.
Salomon XT-6 Sneakers
It was already hard enough to get your hands on a pair of the viral Salomon XT-6 sneakers, but with a recent Hailey Bieber co-sign, the trail runners are becoming some of the most sought-after of all time, and for good reason. With their rugged soles and bright color combos, they add an immediate cool factor to leggings.
Loewe Flow Runner Sneakers
Margot Robbie and Brazilian model Bruna Marquezine are both famously fans of the Loewe Flow Runners, and while the pair looks equally as good with relaxed denim and trousers, the retro runners make leggings look that much more intentional.
Asics GT-2160 Sneakers
Kendall Jenner recently posted her gym look consisting of a long-sleeve top, matching bike shorts, and a pair of notably chunkier sneakers than we've seen her wearing in a while. The style in question was the Asics GT-2160, a sporty pair with mesh and metallic silver stripes, that may become the underdog hit of 2026, especially if they follow the same fate as the viral Asics Gel Kayano.
New Balance 9060 Sneakers
Ana de Armas is almost always spotted at the gym in her New Balance 9060 sneakers, so much so that they've become the actress' signature shoe, at least when it come to her workout outfits. The chunky silhouette is a favorite to pair with one of her minimalist legging sets form Vuori and Lululemon.