Flares Are Officially Back, and They Look Cooler Than Ever With These 5 On-Trend Shoe Styles

Over the past few years, flares have transitioned from a ‘dated’ fashion relic to a chic and contemporary style staple. Kick-flare jeans, flared leggings and tailored black versions crop up constantly in the trendiest corners of Instagram and TikTok, proving the endless versatility of this rediscovered classic.

But if you're not used to wearing flared trousers, they can be difficult to style the first time around. Especially where footwear is concerned. The wide silhouette of flares can make choosing the right shoes a challenge; you're working with a different proportions, and the wrong choice could throw off the balance of your outfit. Luckily, though, some of our favourite influencers have mastered styling this 2025 essential, so we looked to them for guidance on which shoes to wear with flared trousers.

From laid-back, sporty options to dressy shoe pairings perfect for night outs, discover our favourite shoe-and-flared-trouser formulas for the season ahead.

See the Best Shoes to Wear With Flares:

1. Platforms

Shoes to wear with flared trousers: @alyssainthecity wears flared trousers with platform boots

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style Notes: The proportions of a thick, platform sole work in perfect harmony with a flared leg—they rocked this look in the ’70s for a reason. Choose a Mary Jane style for extra trend points or stick to a chunky heeled boot.

Shop the look:

Jersey Elasticated Waist Flared Trousers
M&S Collection
Jersey Elasticated Waist Flared Trousers

These are as comfortable as they are stylish.

Buckled Platform Mary Janes
Charles & Keith
Buckled Platform Mary Janes

Charles & Keith's new collection is full of gems like these.

Schuh Brielle Platform Stretch Boots in Beige & Brown
schuh
Brielle Platform Stretch Boots in Beige & Brown

For that price, how can you resist?

2. Loafers

Shoes to wear with flared trousers: @rebeccaferrazwyatt wears loafers with flared trousers

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: Loafers are the chicest choice if you're wearing your flares day-to-day. They're comfortable, practical, and they lend a sophisticated air to every look.

Shop the look:

Flared Tailored Trousers
H&M
Flared Tailored Trousers

These also come in black and grey marl.

Contrast Leather Penny Loafers
ZARA
Contrast Leather Penny Loafers

Two-tone loafers are set to be everywhere this year. Watch this space.

Penelope
Russell & Bromley
Penelope Penny Loafers

Classic penny loafers are incredibly versatile.

3. Pointed-Toe Shoes

Shoes to wear with flared trousers: @karolinebeltner wears pointed-toe shoes with flared trousers

(Image credit: @karolinebeltner)

Style Notes: If you're going out-out and seeking shoes that will elevate your flares, a pointed-toe kitten heel is the clear winner. You can also wear this combination during the day with a flat iteration.

Shop the look:

River Island Black Flared Pull On Trousers
River Island
Black Flared Pull on Trousers

I love how dramatic the flare on this pair is.

Metallic Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Metallic Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

The ultimate dancing shoes.

Schuh Lorella Point Flat Shoes in Burgundy
schuh
Lorella Point Flat Shoes in Burgundy

So on-trend.

4. Chunky Boots

Shoes to wear with flared trousers: @isabellecoheen wears flared trousers with chunky boots

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Style Notes: When in doubt, add a chunky boot. This option works especially well with a slouchy jumper on top to balance things out.

Shop the look:

Flared Tailored Trousers
H&M
Flared Tailored Trousers

H&M has really delivered on the flared trouser front this season.

Dr Martens 1460 Boots in Dark Brown
Dr Martens
1460 Boots in Dark Brown

Once you break these in, they'll be your comfiest boots.

Lined Leather Chelsea Boots
& Other Stories
Lined Leather Chelsea Boots

Tap into the khaki footwear trend that's circulating right now.

5. Trainers

Shoes to wear with flared trousers: @amaka.hamelijnck wears trainers with flared trousers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Admittedly, there are few trouser styles a pair of trainers won't work with, but this pairing is perfect for a low-key weekend when you've got little on your to-do list and want a low-effort look to match.

Shop the look:

Adanola Rib Fold Over Pants - Grey Melange
Trousers
Rib Fold Over Pants - Grey Melange

How cosy do these look?

New Balance 530 Trainers
Arket
New Balance 530 Trainers

You can't go wrong with New Balance trainers.

Adidas Gazelle
& Other Stories
Adidas Gazelle

A fun pop of colour to cheer up your cold-weather outfits.

