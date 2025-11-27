Kaia Gerber Confirmed It—Party Outfits Look Chicest With this Trending Heel Silhouette

If you've been keeping tabs on the partywear trends circulating right now, you may have noticed a new heel trend edging its way onto the scene. Building on fashion’s long-standing love for pointed toes, this winter’s iteration takes things several steps further, and the season's favourite silhouette can only be dubbed as extremely pointed-toe.
At first glance, they resemble a classic pump. But look closer, and you'll spot the exaggerated, elongated toe box that extends well beyond your usual pointed finish, adding a bold, architectural twist that feels distinctly fresh.
Kaia Gerber is among those stying the emerging trend this winter, wearing hers with a minimalist LBD, she used the sharply sculpted heels to inject a refined point of interest into her look. To balance the shoe’s angular precision, she layered a plush blue coat over her minidress, adding texture, volume and a dose of glamour without complicating the outfit.
A departure from the almond toes and more modest pointed styles we’re used to, this extreme silhouette brings a directional edge that makes any outfit read as more considered.
Whilst they might seem intimidating at first, the style set is proving just how wearable they can be. From trousers to denim to full evening looks, these shoes slot surprisingly easily into a rotation—Kaia’s appearance this week being a case in point.
While Saint Laurent's Amalia Slingback Pumps (£1500) are already emerging as a hero pair for the season, equally chic options are cropping up across the high street. Keep scrolling to shop the most stylish extreme pointed-toe heels available now.
Shop Pointed-Toe Shoes:
Saint Laurent
Amalia Slingback Pumps
Shop the shoes that started the trend.
Jeffrey Campbell
Pointed Toe Stiletto Pumps
The snakeskin shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Tony Bianco
Cherry Kitten Heel Court Shoes
Pair these with tights and an LBD to elevate your party looks.
Zara
High Heel Shoes With Metallic Strap
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
These come up slightly large, so consider sizing down.
Miista
Delt Courts
Style these with tailored trousers or pair them up with slouchy jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.