J.Law's Skirt Choice Just Made Her Boxy T-Shirt Look Elegant in Ways Leggings Never Could

If you’ve spent the past few days dashing around the city, you’ll know the humidity has been unforgiving. Getting dressed in the morning has evolved into a mission to stay cool for as long as possible. Right now, anything skin-hugging is out of the question. But all is not lost; Jennifer Lawrence brought me a new styling formula that doesn't compromise on chic, even when the air feels thick enough to swim through.

She started with the basics—as all the best late-summer outfits do—opting for an oversized graphic tee as the foundation. Cool, breathable and easy, Lawrence's outfit was off to a wearable start. Now, whilst it would have been easy to lean into comfort and reach for comfortable leggings or slouchy jeans, instead, Lawrence completed her look with an elegant lace-trim slip skirt.

Jennifer Lawrence enters into a building wearing a white lace-trim slip skirt with a white baggy t-shirt and white strappy sandals. She wears a red suede bag over her shoulder.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It’s not the first combination that springs to mind when you think “oversized T-shirt,” but it might just be the smartest. The fluid, swishy fabric of a slip skirt grazes the body rather than clings, making it more forgiving in high heat. Comfort-wise, it’s up there with leggings, but the payoff in polish is worlds apart. The lace trim added a feminine touch that instantly elevated the casual tee whilst nodding to one of the season's most favoured motifs.

Scroll on to shop my edit of the best graphic tees and lace-trim slip skirts to re-create the look.

Shop Baggy T-Shirts and Slip Skirts:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

