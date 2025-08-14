J.Law's Skirt Choice Just Made Her Boxy T-Shirt Look Elegant in Ways Leggings Never Could

If you’ve spent the past few days dashing around the city, you’ll know the humidity has been unforgiving. Getting dressed in the morning has evolved into a mission to stay cool for as long as possible. Right now, anything skin-hugging is out of the question. But all is not lost; Jennifer Lawrence brought me a new styling formula that doesn't compromise on chic, even when the air feels thick enough to swim through.
She started with the basics—as all the best late-summer outfits do—opting for an oversized graphic tee as the foundation. Cool, breathable and easy, Lawrence's outfit was off to a wearable start. Now, whilst it would have been easy to lean into comfort and reach for comfortable leggings or slouchy jeans, instead, Lawrence completed her look with an elegant lace-trim slip skirt.
It’s not the first combination that springs to mind when you think “oversized T-shirt,” but it might just be the smartest. The fluid, swishy fabric of a slip skirt grazes the body rather than clings, making it more forgiving in high heat. Comfort-wise, it’s up there with leggings, but the payoff in polish is worlds apart. The lace trim added a feminine touch that instantly elevated the casual tee whilst nodding to one of the season's most favoured motifs.
Scroll on to shop my edit of the best graphic tees and lace-trim slip skirts to re-create the look.
Shop Baggy T-Shirts and Slip Skirts:
Zara
T-Shirt With Slogan
Style with a slip skirt or wear with a lace-trim skirt.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
This also comes in six other shades.
Acne Studios
Layered Mesh-Trimmed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
The layered tee effect gives this 00s energy that makes it feel very relevant for right now.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Satin Skirt
Honestly, I'm shocked this skirt is still in stock.
Loewe
Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek white tee.
Massimo Dutti
Contrast Lace-Trimmed Skirt
Layer this with a baggy tee or style with a swishy blouse.
Khaite
Maeve Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
This playful tee is bound to bring a smile to your face.
ASOS
Satin Lace Trim Bias Midi Skirt
This looks more expensive than it actually is.
Damson Madder
Le Petit Delice Printed Cotton T-Shirt
I'm stocking up on long-sleeve tees ahead of the autumn months.
Rixo
Crystal Skirt
This comes in UK sizes 6—26.
Free People
Shell Tee
This also comes in red and light blue.
DÔEN
Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt
DÔEN's summery staples are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.