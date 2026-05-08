Slim-fit pants have had a great resurgence in the last few years (whether we like it or not). Cigarette pants and even capri pants have been at the forefront of pant trends lately, but some fashion people may be growing fatigued of the restrictions that tighter pants have. Emma Roberts may be one of them. She was just spotted in NYC wearing the absolute opposite of cigarette pants for spring. While on a walk in the city, she sported a classic navy Adidas tee with red Adidas Gazelle sneakers styled with a pair of baggy, low-rise khaki pants. She kept her accessories to a minimum with just a pair of tortoise aviator sunglasses by Celine.
Low-rise baggy pants look much cooler and more intentional with a pair of sneakers than slim-fit or cigarette pants would. On the flip side, slimmer pants tend to be cropped and look better with more delicate shoes such as ballet flats or kitten heels. So if you want to look cool in a pair of trousers, opt for baggy, low-rise khakis and wear them with sneakers like Roberts did.
Keep scrolling to re-create this fashion-forward look and shop similar pants and sneakers.