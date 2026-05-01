The Coolest Sneaker Color Trend to Wear With Black Pants in 2026 Is Here

Vittoria Ceretti is officially one to watch when it comes to models with impeccable style. The Italian It girl's outfits consistently contain the latest trends styled in the most effortless ways, and an outfit she just wore proved it to a T. While out in New York with friends earlier this week, Ceretti was spotted wearing a dark-blue trucker jacket with a fitted black T-shirt and black drawstring pull-on pants. Instead of opting for the obvious sneaker color, which would be black, she chose a color that made her outfit far more interesting: butter yellow. Yes, the massively popular color trend is still going strong despite rumors that it's no longer cool, and sneakers are the perfect way to embrace it without wearing a full-on butter-yellow outfit.
As you'll see when you scroll, pale-yellow sneakers easily make black pants look summer-appropriate, so be sure to keep this trendy pairing in mind as the weather continues to warm up. Read on to see Ceretti's effortlessly cool outfit and shop butter-yellow sneakers and black pull-on pants to wear with them.