Not Skinny, Not Baggy—This Is the Chic Way to Style Sambas With Jeans in Spring 2026

Adidas Sambas have transitioned from a major sneaker trend to a wardrobe classic. Its versatility and timelessness allow it to be worn in any season, in any city, and for almost any occasion. However, the key to keeping the Samba feeling modern, rather than dated, lies in its styling. For a chic, very spring 2026 aesthetic, a winning combination—as demonstrated by Lily Collins—is pairing the sneakers with relaxed, straight-leg jeans.
This week, while in Brentwood grabbing coffee, Collins was spotted with her husband, Charlie McDowell, wearing a chic yet casual denim ensemble. The look featured a sporty jacket, a hooded sweater, and cuffed straight-leg jeans. She completed the look with suede Adidas Samba sneakers and a Chanel 25 bag.
As Collins showcased, straight-leg jeans and Sambas pair perfectly because they're both visually balanced. The jeans are neither overly baggy nor skinny; they fall cleanly from the hip to the ankles, and the sneakers match that middle-ground energy, creating an outfit that looks intentional and polished. Bottom line, it's a classic pairing that will always work.
If you're inspired to refresh your spring wardrobe with straight-leg jeans and Adidas Samba sneakers, keep scrolling to shop the best pairs.
Shop Adidas Samba Sneakers and Jeans
Levi
501 '90s Women's Jeans
You can't go wrong with classic Levi's 501 '90s jeans.
adidas
Samba OG Shoes
Celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Anne Hathaway own this colorway.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
This faded wash is so elegant.
adidas Originals
Samba OG
I don't wear much color, but something about the green feels very wearable.