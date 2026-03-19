As someone who has worn jeans with sneakers a million times, let me tell you that that's never going to change. It's a no-brainer combination that's my go-to for errands, the airport, dog walks—the list goes on. But while it's a timeless, versatile combination, I think we can all agree that it can also be a boring, predictable one. So, if dull outfits are not your goal, you've come to the right place.
Given my profession, I scroll past a great many outfits every week on Instagram, and always pause over the ones that include sneakers. Over the past several months, I've noticed some themes. It's long been the case that cool dressers have looked for alternatives to jeans when wearing sneakers, but those alternatives change from year to year. The current batch of bottoms being paired with sneakers is a diverse bunch. Six, in particular, stand out to me for feeling especially forward, comfortable, and of course, cool.
If it's sneaker outfit inspiration you're seeking, and want to add some fresh bottoms to your spring wardrobe to wear instead of jeans, keep scrolling for all the things.
Track Pants
It's going to be a track pants spring, folks, so get used to it. The sporty trend is the perfect pairing for sneakers, for obvious reasons. Specifically, I love how Imani Randolph chose an elegant leather pair to wear with her chocolate brown track pants.
Shop Track Pants
Aritzia
TNA Mercer Track Pants
Adidas Originals
Pearl Firebird Loose Track Pants
4th & Reckless
Tammy Tailored Trousers
Madewell
Pull-On Bootcut Track Pant
Poplin Pull-On Pants
Hold the slippers, because this pajama pants–like trend looks coolest with sneakers. Aimee Song, seen here, is proof positive of this.
Shop Poplin Pull-On Pants
H&M
Double-Waistband Poplin Drawstring Pants
Donni.
The Pop Simple Pants
ALL THE WAYS
Lyndzi Drawstring Pants
Le Bop
Camille Pants
White Trousers
You're not imagining it—everyone's wearing white pants. It's an easy way to make sneakers look elegant in an instant. (But I think we can all agree that these Chanel It sneakers are wildly elegant already.)