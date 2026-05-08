If you keep tabs on the sneaker world, you're probably aware of the constant rhetoric about the next It sneakers, and more specifically, the next Adidas It sneakers. But the style that started the present-day Adidas craze is undoubtedly the Sambas—the white ones, in particular.
While we may have moved past the time in which Adidas Sambas were sold out everywhere, they're still very much relevant, and the retro low-profile sneaker trend that they fit into is still a thing. And since chances are that you already own a pair of white Sambas, it makes sense that you'd be looking for cool, fresh ways to wear them in 2026. Well, look no further than Irina Shayk. The NYC-based model is often photographed walking around NYC in incredibly chic outfits, and last week was no exception. On the same day, she was captured wearing two different outfits with classic white Sambas, both of which were easy to put together and perfect for the season, and are looks that I see worn with Adidas sneakers often.
The first look exemplified a major 2026 outfit trend: a leather bomber jacket, white T-shirt, and jeans (in this case, distressed straight-leg). The white sneakers gave the simple outfit a cool, spring-friendly touch. The second look was even easier: a beige, asymmetrical-hem midi dress with white Sambas, accessorized with an oversized tote. The asymmetrical dress added a bit more edge than, say, a white or floral-print one would, which feels very current.
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There you have it—two perfect outfit ideas to wear with your white Adidas Samba sneakers in 2026. Keep scrolling to shop Irina Shayk's looks and more white Sambas, in case you're in need of a fresh pair.