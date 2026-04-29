If you ask me, high-waisted jeans were never out, but for many, when the Y2K craze took hold of the zeitgeist a few years ago, low-rise denim returned with full force, leaving no room for its far more timeless, refined counterpart. Jeans that buttoned at the waist instead of the hips were retired—donated, or if their owners had any forethought, just stored away for a later date—and replaced with the trendier style. Fortunately for anyone like me who's remained loyal to the denim style, the return of higher rises is arriving faster than I could have predicted, and this spring and summer, all signs are pointing to a full-on comeback, which means that it's time to start planning.
The most important thing to do when a denim shape enters or re-enters the scene is to think about the shoes that go best with it. You can really wear any top with jeans, but shoes are trickier to get right, with heel heights, toe shapes, colors, and materials all playing a role. If you wear the wrong footwear with your jeans, the whole outfit falls apart. To keep the process of reintroducing high-waisted jeans into your wardrobe as smooth and painless as possible, I did some digging through Instagram, finding the best shoe pairings with the incoming denim silhouette. Scroll down to consume the fruits of my labor, and by that, I mean, shop the best shoes to wear with high-waisted jeans in 2026.
Best Shoes to Wear with High-Waisted Jeans
High-Waisted Jeans + Flip-Flops
In the spring and summer, there's no easier denim outfit than a pair of high-waisted vintage jeans and some classic flip-flops. The combo is comfortable, cool, and effortless—a perfect trio on a warm day.
levi's
501® '90s Jeans
Havaianas
Top Sandals
High-Waisted Jeans + Heeled Ankle Boots
When you're opting for a longer inseam, always wear heels to avoid awkward bunching at the hems of your jeans. A round-toe pump or mule will work great, but the best option is always an ankle boot.
Madewell
Longline Straight Jeans
ZARA
Leather Heeled Ankle Boots
High-Waisted Jeans + Ballet Flats
When in doubt, always pair high-waisted jeans with ballet flats. It's a timeless choice that's French girl–approved and perfect for any daytime occasion. Tip: To look extra "in the know" in 2026, opt for brown jeans, one of the year's top denim trends.
THE ROW
Finbar High-Rise Jeans
MARGAUX
The Demi Flat
High-Waisted Jeans + Strappy Heeled Sandals
For an easy day-to-night transition, pair high-waisted jeans in a dark or indigo wash with a slightly bootcut shape with a pair of simple, strappy sandals. You're guaranteed to look refined without having to put any thought or effort into your ensemble.