Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. The days are getting longer and warmer, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe, which consists of five practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the five categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the season's chicest basic to the accessory everyone is reaching for, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a spring wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
If you're a denim lover, the first good news is that it hasn't gotten too warm to wear them just yet. Jeans are the foundation of a great many transitional spring outfits. The next piece of good news is that we've pinpointed the chicest, most elegant denim trend of the season. The trend is dark-wash jeans, and while their comeback began several seasons ago, they've reached full-fledged hero-item status this spring, and we're confident that they deserve a place in your denim collection. Our editors Aniyah, Nikki, and Anna tried on an assortment of particularly elegant dark-wash jeans, paired with cool, elevated pieces that complement them beautifully. Ahead, get all the details on the exact jeans they tried and see how they look IRL.
Madewell has a reputation for designing excellent versions of all the latest denim trends, and the pair WWW Senior Branded Content Editor Aniyah Morinia modeled are no exception. Ahead, find out what she loved about them and see how cool her denim-on-denim outfit is for yourself.
Aniyah's take on the dark-wash jeans: "Is it just me, or does dark-wash denim often feel a bit more elevated than other washes? It's the kind of wash you can get away with wearing to more formal events, and it acts as the perfect base for a seamless denim-on-denim execution, which is what I did above. I've tested my fair share of premium denim brands, and when it comes to comfort, these wide-leg jeans are quite stretchy and comfortable without looking like a jegging (IYKYK). I'm 5'4", and this cropped denim jacket hits at the perfect spot. Despite this not being an actual set, it definitely looks like one, which always makes the Canadian tuxedo more effortless. In the future, I plan to wear the jacket unbuttoned with a crisp white tee underneath to break up the denim. To add some visual interest to any spring look, I love adding a fun pop of color, and the silk scarf tied around my head does the trick. If you don't typically go for hair accessories, consider tying the scarf around your neck or adding it to your bag."
Styling tips: You may not typically think of a dark wash for a Canadian tuxedo, but if you ask us, this combination is ten times chicer than a denim-on-denim outfit in a lighter wash would be. Simply put, the classic fit of the jeans combined with the trendier cropped jacket is perfection. For a spring-friendly twist, add on a colorful head scarf and heeled sandals.
These best-selling Madewell jeans feature a timeless high waist, a hint of stretch, and a versatile, subtle wide-leg fit. These are the type of jeans you can feel good about purchasing, as you'll wear them year-round and they'll never go out of style.
PAIGE
Lydia Denim Jacket
Madewell
Perfect Vintage Jeans
Margaux
The Dylan Sandal
Valentino Garavani
Toute La V Scarf
We're big Agolde fans here at Who What Wear, so including a dark-wash iteration from the brand was a no-brainer. The style WWW Senior Fashion Editor Anna LaPlaca tried had a wide stovepipe fit, which is another major 2026 denim trend, making the pair even more perfect to feature. See them on and get all the facts about the cool Agolde style ahead.
Anna's take on the dark-wash jeans:"I immediately felt like a better version of myself when I slipped into these jeans. Darker indigo hues just have a way of making any outfit look polished and elevated, and that couldn’t be truer of this straight-leg pair with a well-tailored fit from Agolde. The so-dark-it's-almost-black color automatically lent a trouser-esque look, and while I’ll be a rigid-denim evangelizer until I die, I have to admit that the teensy bit of elastane in these jeans’ fabric makeup was a surprising delight."
Styling tips: The bottom half of Anna's look was simple: inky-wash jeans and pointed-toe ankle boots. The top half was a layering masterpiece, with a white tee and button-down layered underneath a trendy funnel-neck jacket. The sweater draped over her shoulders served as an accessory of sorts, tying the look together.
With a full-length inseam, timeless mid-rise, and loose-straight-leg fit, Agolde's Harper Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans work beautifully as a part of a wide variety of spring outfits—both casual and dressy. That said, more often than not, the elevated look of these inky jeans will make us reach for them when we want to dress up our denim outfits a bit.