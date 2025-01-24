FYI, We Are Officially Deeming These $90 Adidas Sneakers Cooler Than Sambas

For years now, the Adidas Samba has dominated the sneaker scene. Originally designed for soccer players in the '50s, it's transcended its athletic roots to become a streetwear icon embraced by celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez. Its timeless design with clean lines and retro vibes has made it a must-have for anyone who appreciates classic style. It's no surprise that it's been a staple for so long—this shoe style has staying power.

That said, we think the Adidas Tokyo sneakers are poised to take over as the next big thing. With their sleek silhouette and modern feel, they capture everything we love about the Samba but with a fresh twist. If the Samba is a classic, the Tokyo feels like the next chapter in Adidas's legacy—one that's set to make its own mark in the sneaker world any minute now.

Shop Adidas Tokyo Sneakers

Adidas Tokyo Shoes $90 SHOP NOW A classic colorway choice.

Adidas Tokyo Shoes $90 SHOP NOW We're quite partial to this blue.

Adidas Tokyo Shoes $90 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with black.

Adidas Tokyo Shoes $90 SHOP NOW Who doesn't love a pop of red?

Adidas Tokyo Shoes $90 SHOP NOW You might want to hurry: This colorway is selling quickly.