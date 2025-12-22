These New Emily in Paris Season 5 Outfits Are About to Go Viral in 3,2,1...

By
published
in News
Emily in Paris wears a green and white striped blazer
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

As a faux Francophile, one of my favorite indulgences—aside from pastries and designer fashion, of course—is the Netflix series Emily in Paris. The fifth season just began streaming, and it's already given me so much colorful outfit inspiration to carry into 2026 and beyond.

There are tons of fun fashion moments in each episode; it's hard to pick just one to replicate. So, I've narrowed it down to a few stellar pieces that are guaranteed to add a little je ne sais quoi to any wardrobe, especially as we head into the darkest days of winter. Even Sylvie Grateau would approve.

From Emily's tres chic power blazers and wild rompers to Mindy's party-ready ensembles, I've found standout styles to shop for and wear ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out inspo straight from season 5 of Emily in Paris that you're about to see everywhere.

1. Red Blazer + Colorful Top

Images from Season 5 of Emily in Paris on Netflix

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Marilyn Fitoussi, the show’s costume designer, signaled that red is the color of power for season 5. Whether it's a cropped version or an oversized silhouette, a vibrant crimson blazer is the It item for your 2026 work wardrobe.

2. Geometric Jumpsuit

Images from Season 5 of Emily in Paris on Netflix

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

If you’re looking for a "more is more" moment, look no further than the printed jumpsuits and catsuits making a cameo this season. It's the ultimate base layer for a high-fashion winter.

3. Equestrian Blazer + Leggings

Images from Season 5 of Emily in Paris on Netflix

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Tailoring is reaching a fever pitch this season. Look for structured, heritage-inspired blazers with velvet collars and brass buttons. It’s giving "weekend in Normandy" in the most polished way possible.

4. Green Blazer + White Shirt

Images from Season 5 of Emily in Paris on Netflix

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Pattern clashing is back, and Emily’s green-and-white striped jacket is leading the charge. Pair it with complementary prints to nail that maximalist Parisian charm.

5. Blue Fringe Mini Dress + Platform Heels

Images from Season 5 of Emily in Paris on Netflix

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

This high-shine piece is the ultimate party showstopper, blending delicate movement with tough metallic hardware. It captures that quintessential Mindy Chen energy: daring, decadent, and destined for the dance floor.

6. Yellow Bubble Hem Dress

Images from Season 5 of Emily in Paris on Netflix

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The bubble hem is officially making its high-fashion comeback. This sunny, voluminous silhouette is exactly what we need to inject some joy into our social calendars.

7. Head-to-Toe Red

Images from Season 5 of Emily in Paris on Netflix

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

No Emily in Paris list is complete without gravity-defying footwear. Mindy's red platforms are the perfect companion to the season's miniskirts, adding height and a pop of primary color.

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.