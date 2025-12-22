There are tons of fun fashion moments in each episode; it's hard to pick just one to replicate. So, I've narrowed it down to a few stellar pieces that are guaranteed to add a little je ne sais quoi to any wardrobe, especially as we head into the darkest days of winter. Even Sylvie Grateau would approve.
From Emily's tres chic power blazers and wild rompers to Mindy's party-ready ensembles, I've found standout styles to shop for and wear ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out inspo straight from season 5 of Emily in Paris that you're about to see everywhere.
1. Red Blazer + Colorful Top
Marilyn Fitoussi, the show’s costume designer, signaled that red is the color of power for season 5. Whether it's a cropped version or an oversized silhouette, a vibrant crimson blazer is the It item for your 2026 work wardrobe.
NADINE MERABI
Beatrice Blazer
Dramatic lapels are very French.
2. Geometric Jumpsuit
La DoubleJ
Aviator Jumpsuit
This is practically made for Emily.
If you’re looking for a "more is more" moment, look no further than the printed jumpsuits and catsuits making a cameo this season. It's the ultimate base layer for a high-fashion winter.
3. Equestrian Blazer + Leggings
Tailoring is reaching a fever pitch this season. Look for structured, heritage-inspired blazers with velvet collars and brass buttons. It’s giving "weekend in Normandy" in the most polished way possible.
Bagatelle
Tailored One-Button Blazer
A great price for a classic wardrobe piece.
4. Green Blazer + White Shirt
Pattern clashing is back, and Emily’s green-and-white striped jacket is leading the charge. Pair it with complementary prints to nail that maximalist Parisian charm.
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cavalry Twill Belle Blazer
Coordinating trousers not required.
5. Blue Fringe Mini Dress + Platform Heels
This high-shine piece is the ultimate party showstopper, blending delicate movement with tough metallic hardware. It captures that quintessential Mindy Chen energy: daring, decadent, and destined for the dance floor.
Jaded London
X Revolve Fringe Dress
This icy blue hue is fresh for New Years Eve.
6. Yellow Bubble Hem Dress
The bubble hem is officially making its high-fashion comeback. This sunny, voluminous silhouette is exactly what we need to inject some joy into our social calendars.
Retrofete
Erica Knit Dress
This sweet dress pairs perfectly with a pass on the Eurorail Pss.
7. Head-to-Toe Red
No Emily in Paris list is complete without gravity-defying footwear. Mindy's red platforms are the perfect companion to the season's miniskirts, adding height and a pop of primary color.
Bernardo
Canto Platform Heeled Sandals
Perfect for when you want to channel the lady-in-red emoji.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.