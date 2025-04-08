Moto Jackets Aren't Out Per Se, But I'm Wearing This Far More Elegant Trend Instead
While we wouldn't say that moto jackets are every truly "out", they're definitely losing favor. This spring, we're in the midst of what I feel like is a lightweight jacket renaissance—never has there been such a plethora of cool, fresh, and forward styles to choose from. It's a great moment for anyone who's dressing for transitional weather or simply likes to use a jacket as the hero piece in their outfit. With the rise of so many new jacket trends, it means that traditional styles aren't popping as much this season and that's definitely true of the good old moto jacket. I'd never go so far as to say it's outdated because I think it's more of a trend-resistant piece, but alas, it's markedly absent these days.
In its place is one jacket that I find to be far more elegant and chic, but no less versatile, and that's a funnel-neck bomber jacket. Funnel necklines have been trending all throughout the winter but the trend is evolving for warmer weather in the form of these lighter bomber jackets that are finished with the tall neckline. They're coming in cool leather options that could easily be a 1:1 swap for a moto jacket, but they're also popping up in denim, nylon, and cotton-twill fabrications, too. Ahead, take a look at how celebs and fashion girls are styling the jacket trend for spring and then shop the best in the market, according to me.
See the trend in action:
Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent leather jacket definitely takes the cake—it's sleek with just the right amount of slouch.
Proof that the jacket trend takes something as simple as jeans and ankle boots to an entire new level.
Edge up a pair of suiting trousers when you style them with a funnel-neck leather jacket.
Alternately, wearing one over a billowy maxi skirt strikes such a cool contrast between soft and tough elements.
This silhouette in suede is something else.
All the best-dressed women are wearing their jackets buttoned up as tops.
This rich shade of cherry red just feels so right.
They pair flawlessly with a shirt and menswear tie à la the Saint Laurent spring 2025 runway.
Shop Funnel-Neck Bomber Jackets:
Imagine this satin bomber styled over a sheer skirt. Perfection.
Massimo Dutti's quality is simply unmatched for its price.
Several people on the Aritizia team were wearing this exact jacket to the last event I went to and it looked even better IRL.
When I see ZW Collection in the product name, I know it's going to be good.
Every It girl owns a one of Nour Hammour's frankly iconic jackets.
Skip a denim trucker while you're at it because this version exists.
I can't believe I forgot about ASOS for a while. This find just pulled me back in.
I'm honestly shocked there's even still stock in this stunning jacket.
More proof that denim jackets are having quite the renaissance right now.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
