Moto Jackets Aren't Out Per Se, But I'm Wearing This Far More Elegant Trend Instead

a collage of influencer and celebrity images featuring spring&#039;s funnel-neck bomber jacket trend
(Image credit: @hannamw; @_jeanettemadsen_; @sandrashehab; @daniellejinadu; Getty Images; @endlesslyloveclub; @nlmarilyn; @johannapiispa)
While we wouldn't say that moto jackets are every truly "out", they're definitely losing favor. This spring, we're in the midst of what I feel like is a lightweight jacket renaissance—never has there been such a plethora of cool, fresh, and forward styles to choose from. It's a great moment for anyone who's dressing for transitional weather or simply likes to use a jacket as the hero piece in their outfit. With the rise of so many new jacket trends, it means that traditional styles aren't popping as much this season and that's definitely true of the good old moto jacket. I'd never go so far as to say it's outdated because I think it's more of a trend-resistant piece, but alas, it's markedly absent these days.

In its place is one jacket that I find to be far more elegant and chic, but no less versatile, and that's a funnel-neck bomber jacket. Funnel necklines have been trending all throughout the winter but the trend is evolving for warmer weather in the form of these lighter bomber jackets that are finished with the tall neckline. They're coming in cool leather options that could easily be a 1:1 swap for a moto jacket, but they're also popping up in denim, nylon, and cotton-twill fabrications, too. Ahead, take a look at how celebs and fashion girls are styling the jacket trend for spring and then shop the best in the market, according to me.

See the trend in action:

Bella Hadid wearing a funnel neck Saint Laurent leather bomber jacket in New York

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent leather jacket definitely takes the cake—it's sleek with just the right amount of slouch.

@nlmarilyn wearing a funnel neck bomber jacket

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Proof that the jacket trend takes something as simple as jeans and ankle boots to an entire new level.

Christina Stougaard wearing a funnel neck bomber jacket with trousers

(Image credit: @christina_stougard)

Edge up a pair of suiting trousers when you style them with a funnel-neck leather jacket.

fashion influencer @endlesslyloveclub wearing a funnel neck bomber jacket

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Alternately, wearing one over a billowy maxi skirt strikes such a cool contrast between soft and tough elements.

Hanna MW wearing a brown suede funnel neck bomber jacket

(Image credit: @hannamw)

This silhouette in suede is something else.

Danish fashion designer Jeanette Madsen wearing a funnel neck bomber jacket with trousers

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

All the best-dressed women are wearing their jackets buttoned up as tops.

Sandra Shehab wearing a funnel neck bomber jacket

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

This rich shade of cherry red just feels so right.

@venswifestyle wearing a funnel neck bomber jacket

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

They pair flawlessly with a shirt and menswear tie à la the Saint Laurent spring 2025 runway.

Shop Funnel-Neck Bomber Jackets:

Beck Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Beck Jacket

In case you wanted to recreate the Bella Hadid look above.

MANGO, Cotton Parka With Gathered Hem
MANGO
Cotton Parka With Gathered Hem

The Mango item that's in every editor's cart right now.

Lioness Madame Bomber Jacket
Lioness
Madame Bomber Jacket

I can't get over how expensive this looks.

Farris Oversized Satin-Paneled Cotton-Blend Mikado Bomber Jacket
KHAITE
Farris Oversized Satin-Paneled Cotton-Blend Mikado Bomber Jacket

Imagine this satin bomber styled over a sheer skirt. Perfection.

Nubuck Suede Leather Bomber Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nubuck Suede Leather Bomber Jacket

Massimo Dutti's quality is simply unmatched for its price.

Twill Jacket
H&M
Twill Jacket

The navy blue hue makes this look even richer than it already did.

Quinto Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
AERON
Quinto Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket

These pocket closures are so fun.

aritzia,

Aritzia
Josephine Bomber

Several people on the Aritizia team were wearing this exact jacket to the last event I went to and it looked even better IRL.

Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Bomber Jacket
ZARA
ZW Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Bomber Jacket

When I see ZW Collection in the product name, I know it's going to be good.

Double 자켓
MARRKNULL
Double Jacket

This with grey trousers would be chef's kiss.

Cotton Drill Bomber Jacket
Gucci
Cotton Drill Bomber Jacket

Two words: Dream jacket.

Beck Leather Bomber Jacket
Nour Hammour
Beck Leather Bomber Jacket

Every It girl owns a one of Nour Hammour's frankly iconic jackets.

Mette Lived-In Denim Bomber Jacket
Reformation
Mette Lived-In Denim Bomber Jacket

Skip a denim trucker while you're at it because this version exists.

Cotton-Blend Flight Jacket
J.Crew
Cotton-Blend Flight Jacket

On sale and on trend? Now that's a fashion win.

Bonded Leather Jacket
REMAIN
Bonded Leather Jacket

Minimal '90s perfection.

Asos Design Oversized Twill Funnel Neck Jacket in Sand
ASOS Design
Oversized Twill Funnel Neck Jacket in Sand

I can't believe I forgot about ASOS for a while. This find just pulled me back in.

Commission Jitsu Jacket
Commission
Jitsu Jacket

Love this sporty vibe.

The Leather Oversized Moto Jacket
Helsa
The Leather Oversized Moto Jacket

I'm honestly shocked there's even still stock in this stunning jacket.

Oversized Denim Jacket
Dries Van Noten
Oversized Denim Jacket

More proof that denim jackets are having quite the renaissance right now.

Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
COS
Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket

Just yes.

Bago Short Jacket
LOULOU DE SAISON
Bago Short Jacket

Spring perfection.

MANGO, Oversized Lyocell Jacket With Pockets - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Oversized Lyocell Jacket With Pockets

This styling is the right idea.

Ryder Leather Jacket
AllSaints
Ryder Leather Jacket

A right-now buy but a forever piece.

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

