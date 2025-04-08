Moto Jackets Aren't Out Per Se, But I'm Wearing This Far More Elegant Trend Instead

While we wouldn't say that moto jackets are every truly "out", they're definitely losing favor. This spring, we're in the midst of what I feel like is a lightweight jacket renaissance—never has there been such a plethora of cool, fresh, and forward styles to choose from. It's a great moment for anyone who's dressing for transitional weather or simply likes to use a jacket as the hero piece in their outfit. With the rise of so many new jacket trends, it means that traditional styles aren't popping as much this season and that's definitely true of the good old moto jacket. I'd never go so far as to say it's outdated because I think it's more of a trend-resistant piece, but alas, it's markedly absent these days.

In its place is one jacket that I find to be far more elegant and chic, but no less versatile, and that's a funnel-neck bomber jacket. Funnel necklines have been trending all throughout the winter but the trend is evolving for warmer weather in the form of these lighter bomber jackets that are finished with the tall neckline. They're coming in cool leather options that could easily be a 1:1 swap for a moto jacket, but they're also popping up in denim, nylon, and cotton-twill fabrications, too. Ahead, take a look at how celebs and fashion girls are styling the jacket trend for spring and then shop the best in the market, according to me.

See the trend in action:

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent leather jacket definitely takes the cake—it's sleek with just the right amount of slouch.

Proof that the jacket trend takes something as simple as jeans and ankle boots to an entire new level.

Edge up a pair of suiting trousers when you style them with a funnel-neck leather jacket.

Alternately, wearing one over a billowy maxi skirt strikes such a cool contrast between soft and tough elements.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

This silhouette in suede is something else.

All the best-dressed women are wearing their jackets buttoned up as tops.

This rich shade of cherry red just feels so right.

They pair flawlessly with a shirt and menswear tie à la the Saint Laurent spring 2025 runway.

Shop Funnel-Neck Bomber Jackets:

NOUR HAMMOUR Beck Jacket $1800 SHOP NOW In case you wanted to recreate the Bella Hadid look above.

MANGO Cotton Parka With Gathered Hem $200 SHOP NOW The Mango item that's in every editor's cart right now.

Lioness Madame Bomber Jacket $119 SHOP NOW I can't get over how expensive this looks.

KHAITE Farris Oversized Satin-Paneled Cotton-Blend Mikado Bomber Jacket $2980 SHOP NOW Imagine this satin bomber styled over a sheer skirt. Perfection.

Massimo Dutti Nubuck Suede Leather Bomber Jacket $399 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti's quality is simply unmatched for its price.

H&M Twill Jacket $55 SHOP NOW The navy blue hue makes this look even richer than it already did.

AERON Quinto Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket $645 SHOP NOW These pocket closures are so fun.

Aritzia Josephine Bomber $248 SHOP NOW Several people on the Aritizia team were wearing this exact jacket to the last event I went to and it looked even better IRL.

ZARA ZW Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Bomber Jacket $349 SHOP NOW When I see ZW Collection in the product name, I know it's going to be good.

MARRKNULL Double Jacket $388 SHOP NOW This with grey trousers would be chef's kiss.

Gucci Cotton Drill Bomber Jacket $3800 SHOP NOW Two words: Dream jacket.

Nour Hammour Beck Leather Bomber Jacket $1625 SHOP NOW Every It girl owns a one of Nour Hammour's frankly iconic jackets.

Reformation Mette Lived-In Denim Bomber Jacket $268 SHOP NOW Skip a denim trucker while you're at it because this version exists.

J.Crew Cotton-Blend Flight Jacket $248 $173 SHOP NOW On sale and on trend? Now that's a fashion win.

REMAIN Bonded Leather Jacket $950 SHOP NOW Minimal '90s perfection.

ASOS Design Oversized Twill Funnel Neck Jacket in Sand $65 SHOP NOW I can't believe I forgot about ASOS for a while. This find just pulled me back in.

Commission Jitsu Jacket $595 SHOP NOW Love this sporty vibe.

Helsa The Leather Oversized Moto Jacket $648 SHOP NOW I'm honestly shocked there's even still stock in this stunning jacket.

Dries Van Noten Oversized Denim Jacket $750 SHOP NOW More proof that denim jackets are having quite the renaissance right now.

COS Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket $170 SHOP NOW Just yes.

LOULOU DE SAISON Bago Short Jacket $545 SHOP NOW Spring perfection.

MANGO Oversized Lyocell Jacket With Pockets $180 SHOP NOW This styling is the right idea.