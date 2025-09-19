Spotted in Manhattan: The New "Pretty" Ugg Flats That'll Be Everywhere by Winter 2025

While we've been busy focusing on fall 2025's It Uggs (the Elea Slip-Ons, FYI), little did we know that another new Ugg It shoe was hot on its heels, and it's a good one. The shoe designers at Ugg are getting creative, and we love to see it. The new shoes, which I'm going to go ahead and say are *the* winter 2025/2026 It Uggs, are a departure from the brand's usual cozy boots and mules, but they feature the trademark signature fur lining with a leather or suede outer. The shoes in question are the Ugg Zora Ballet Flats. Yes, Ugg made a ballet flat, and Tessa Thompson is the first celebrity to be spotted wearing them.
While out and about in Manhattan last night, Thompson was photographed wearing a long black jacket with a gathered midi skirt, and on her feet were a pair of the Ugg Zora flats in black leather with a white fur trim. As you'll see, they're decidedly more elegant and night-out-worthy than your typical chunky pair of Uggs, making them a versatile shoe to add to your winter wardrobe. And while I said winter, you can, of course, start wearing them now, perhaps with a skirt, as Thompson did.
My sellout Ugg track record is pretty good, and I don't see these staying in stock long-term, so take my advice and place your order before they start selling out. Keep scrolling to do just that.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.