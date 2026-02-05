After Weeks of Searching, I Found an Even Chicer Alternative to The Row's Margaux, and It’s Still in Stock

If you’re a long-time fan of The Row, you’ll know that falling for one of the brand’s handbags can be a slightly painful experience. Styles sell out in record time, quietly disappear from sites and, more often than not, never return. Case in point: the The Row Margaux. No, I’m definitely not still mourning it (or at least that’s what I keep telling myself).

After finally accepting that the Margaux chapter had closed for good, I set about finding alternatives within The Row’s handbag universe that felt just as refined. From the Marlo to the Park Tote, the brand’s offering is deep, but one style has well and truly captured my attention: the quietly brilliant The Row Marcel Bag.

Hailey Bieber carrying The Row Marcel Bag

Hailey Bieber carrying The Row Marcel Bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Recently spotted on Hailey Bieber during a low-key outing in LA, the Marcel is the definition of an everything bag. A structured top-handle silhouette with a subtle doctor-bag feel, it balances vintage character with modern restraint. The Marcel is crafted in two finishes: natural-grain leather with just enough texture to feel lived-in, as well as a smooth, shiny leather, and the roomy, sturdy design makes it genuinely practical—a true workhorse without ever sacrificing polish.

Monikh wearing The Row Marcel bag

Monikh wearing The Row Marcel bag.

(Image credit: @monikh)

If you loved the Margaux for its timeless appeal and everyday functionality, consider the Marcel its equally chic successor. Understated, impeccably designed and destined to age beautifully, it’s the kind of bag you’ll reach for day after day. Keep scrolling to shop The Row’s Marcel bag.

