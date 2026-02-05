After Weeks of Searching, I Found an Even Chicer Alternative to The Row's Margaux, and It’s Still in Stock

If you’re a long-time fan of The Row, you’ll know that falling for one of the brand’s handbags can be a slightly painful experience. Styles sell out in record time, quietly disappear from sites and, more often than not, never return. Case in point: the The Row Margaux. No, I’m definitely not still mourning it (or at least that’s what I keep telling myself).
After finally accepting that the Margaux chapter had closed for good, I set about finding alternatives within The Row’s handbag universe that felt just as refined. From the Marlo to the Park Tote, the brand’s offering is deep, but one style has well and truly captured my attention: the quietly brilliant The Row Marcel Bag.
Recently spotted on Hailey Bieber during a low-key outing in LA, the Marcel is the definition of an everything bag. A structured top-handle silhouette with a subtle doctor-bag feel, it balances vintage character with modern restraint. The Marcel is crafted in two finishes: natural-grain leather with just enough texture to feel lived-in, as well as a smooth, shiny leather, and the roomy, sturdy design makes it genuinely practical—a true workhorse without ever sacrificing polish.
If you loved the Margaux for its timeless appeal and everyday functionality, consider the Marcel its equally chic successor. Understated, impeccably designed and destined to age beautifully, it’s the kind of bag you’ll reach for day after day. Keep scrolling to shop The Row’s Marcel bag.
Shop The Row Marcel Bag
The Row
Marcel Bag in Leather
The deep brown hue with a grained leather finish is serving major vintage energy.
The Row
Marcel Bag in Leather
Opt for the black if you're looking for a bag with enduring, timeless appeal.
The Row
Marcel Bag in Leather
If you're more of a smooth leather type of person, this saddle leather finish delivers the perfect amount of shine and polish.
The Row
Marcel Bag in Leather
A slightly reddish brown, this will add so much depth to winter looks.
Shop More The Row Bags
The Row
Marlo 17 Bag in Leather
Another great Margaux alternative, the Marlo is a brilliantly constructed everyday tote that feels both understated and undeniably luxurious.
The Row
90's Crossbody Bag in Leather
The constantly best-selling 90's crossbody bags, that feels effortlessly modern with a vintage nod to the decade.
The Row
Xl Stitched Park Tote Bag in Leather
The XL Park Tote combines sleek minimalism with generous capacity, making it a go-to for workdays, weekends and travel alike.
The Row
Small Izzy Bag in Leather
The latest in The Row's collection of wonderful bags, the Izzy is a sleek, compact silhouette that walks the line between elegance and ease.
The Row
Peggy Clutch in Leather
Considered 2026's It bag, the Peggy clutch combines evening polish with everyday practicality in this slim, elongated clutch.
The Row
Sisal Shoulder Bag in Cotton
A refreshing departure from typical leather shapes, the Sisal Shoulder pairs a soft, tactile weave with an elegant, sculptural profile.
