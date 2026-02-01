I'm a 59-Year-Old Stylist—My Closet Wouldn't Be the Same Without These 10 Staples

Your style is your style, and it should evolve with you, not be limited by your age. This is the type of sentiment that stylist Roz Kaur certainly would support. At 59, she is a champion for sartorial self-expression. And as her 1.1 million Instagram followers and over 400K TikTok followers would agree, she owns her directional style. Her Instagram bio reads, "aging playfully is the real anti-aging secret," and her covetable looks reflect that—they're fun, cool, and forward.
While Kaur certainly wears a range of items to create the inspiring looks we see on social media (she is a stylist after all), she shared that there are a few true hero items that shape her wardrobe at 59. These pieces reflect how she's thinking about trends in 2026—as she said, "intentional, wearable, and grounded in real life."
Kaur's closet wouldn't be the same without the pieces below. Keep scrolling for the list, along with styling and shopping inspiration.
1. Waxed Cotton Field Coat
On Kaur: Barbour jacket
"A waxed cotton field coat worn open over a sheer skirt for contrast—practical, timeless, and rooted in heritage menswear. The kind of outerwear that quietly anchors an entire look." — Kaur
Barbour
Bilsdale Showerproof Jacket
Sanctuary
Waxed Barn Jacket
Barbour
Evette Water Repellent Waxed Car Coat
2. Faux Fur as Daywear
On Kaur: Stand Studio coat
"Faux fur worn casually for daytime, paired with simple pieces to keep it modern and unfussy." — Kaur
Stand Studio
Emmie Faux Fur Coat
ZARA
ZW Collection Faux Fur Short Coat
MANGO
Faux Fur Jacket
3. Menswear Details
On Kaur: The Invisibles chain; Free People tie and jeans
"Menswear elements styled casually—ties worn loose, suspenders with denim—adding polish without formality." — Kaur
free people
Tie
H&M
Cotton Poplin Shirt
Prada
Silk Tie
4. Statement Hats
On Kaur: H&M hat
"Structured hats as a finishing touch that adds instant authority and confidence." — Kaur
H&M
Wool Hat
Gigi Burris
Hat
Nour Hammour
Toki Suede and Shearling Hat
5. Texture and Movement
On Kaur: Le Superbe skirt
"Texture-driven pieces like fringe add movement and depth without relying on trend-heavy styling." — Kaur