If You Like Parke, Then You'll Love These 7 Brands in 2026

If Parke is already a permanent fixture in your off-duty rotation, this set of brands will feel instantly familiar. They sit squarely in that sweet spot between athleisure and everyday wardrobe staples, where comfort is a given but polish is non-negotiable. Think crewnecks that hold their shape, sweatpants that look intentional with denim jackets, and loungewear that never reads like you’re actually headed home. In 2026, this category isn’t just about gym clothes—it’s about building a casual wardrobe that looks styled even when it’s effortless.
What’s especially notable is that the majority of these brands were founded by influencers who understood, long before traditional labels did, how women actually get dressed. These founders weren’t designing fantasy fashion; they were creating the exact pieces they wanted to wear to Pilates, on flights, for school drop-off, or styled back to vintage jeans and sleek sunglasses. The result is a shared aesthetic language: elevated essentials, subtle logo moments, and silhouettes that feel modern without trying too hard. It’s casual, but considered—and that distinction matters more than ever.
The appeal is in the versatility. These are the kinds of pieces you throw on in the morning and never feel the need to change out of, whether you’re running errands, grabbing coffee, or heading to a workout class. The logos are understated, the fabrics feel premium, and everything is designed to live comfortably outside the house. In 2026, this elevated athleisure space continues to dominate because it aligns perfectly with how we dress now—less about outfits for specific moments, more about clothes that move seamlessly through your entire day.
So, if you love Parke be sure to bookmark these seven brands as well this year.
Parke was founded by Chelsea Kramer as a response to how she—and so many women—actually want to get dressed. The brand centers on strong, oversized staples that feel intentional rather than slouchy, from logo-forward crewnecks to relaxed sweatpants that hold their shape. What makes Parke stand out is its ability to straddle polish and ease, offering pieces that look just as right with vintage denim as they do worn straight out the door to Pilates. It’s casual dressing with a point of view, designed to function as a modern uniform rather than just loungewear.
Brands Like Parke
Founded by wellness influencer Sami Clarke, FORM approaches activewear through a lifestyle lens rather than a trend-driven one. Its collections favor clean lines, neutral tones, and fabrics that feel supportive without looking overtly technical. The result is clothing that works quietly in the background—easy to wear, easy to style, and never shouting “gym.” FORM’s appeal lies in its restraint, offering pieces that fit seamlessly into real life rather than dressing for a single moment.
Cotton Citizen
Cotton Citizen occupies a slightly different lane, built on the idea that great basics should feel lived-in from day one. The Los Angeles–based label is best known for its signature washes and ultra-soft fabrics, which give even the simplest tees and hoodies a sense of character. These are pieces you build outfits around, not just throw on at home. As casual dressing continues to dominate in 2026, Cotton Citizen remains a go-to for elevated essentials that feel personal and timeless.
The Mayfair Group
Founded by Sam Abrahart, The Mayfair Group blends comfort with meaning in a way few loungewear brands manage to do. Its recognizable typography and message-driven designs turn familiar silhouettes into conversation pieces, without sacrificing wearability. The brand’s strength lies in its emotional connection—these are clothes that make people feel seen as much as they feel comfortable. In an era where community matters more than ever, Mayfair’s pieces feel designed to be worn out in the world, not just kept at home.
Anine Bing
Anine Bing has long defined what effortless dressing looks like, built on founder Anine Bing’s instinctive sense of cool. While the brand isn’t rooted in activewear, its off-duty staples—soft knits, relaxed tees, and polished basics—naturally overlap with today’s elevated casual wardrobes. The mix of Scandinavian minimalism and subtle edge gives its pieces lasting appeal. In 2026, Anine Bing continues to anchor wardrobes with timeless essentials that make everything else feel more intentional.