I'm a Model Who's Been to Over 15 Countries for Work—Meet My Airport Uniform

When people think about a job that allows you to travel the world, they think of it being exciting and adventurous, a chance to see new cultures and have new experiences. They’re not wrong, but there’s also a downside to all the travel: the delays, the jet lag, and the fact that, for me, I’ve travelled to over 15 countries for work, and the majority of the time, all I see is the airport, the city from the taxi, the inside of my hotel room, and the photo studio. Sometimes, I’m lucky to be shooting on location, like when I shot in the streets of Cartagena or on the beaches in Bali.
So with over 15 countries under my belt, it’s safe to say I’ve taken many a flight in my time. It’s slightly concerning and I’m sure not good for me.
I have an app on my phone called Flighty, and according to the data it pulls, I’ve travelled 33.3 times around the world, taken 371 flights, been to 70 airports, and taken 157 long-haul flights.
I’ve got my travel routine down. From what to wear on a plane to how to beat jet lag, I really am a seasoned pro. Who else can get on an 11-hour flight to Paris and work on a beauty campaign the next day and look fresh? Me, that’s who, and I’m going to help you feel beauty-campaign ready too.
The first step to looking campaign ready post-flight is to get on the plane and feel comfortable. Comfortable is a subjective term because I don’t know how comfortable you really are on a long-haul flight. If you can’t sit in business and your leg room is constricted, the last thing you want is for your clothing to be too. Here’s what you should be wearing on a plane.
What I’ve learned from observing other models' travel styles and being on a plane for quite literally most of my life:
You can always tell who’s the model on the airplane. Because we’re on planes every week, sometimes even multiple flights a week, we’re over looking good; we just want to be comfortable.
The reality is, the majority of us models don’t fly business class. You’d think we would because we’re the ones who literally need to look good behind the camera straight off a flight, but more often than not, we’re in the back of the plane just like the rest of you.
There’s the comfort-is-key girl. She’s in a matching tracksuit and faux-fur coat. She’s got the LV luggage and Rimowa suitcase, neck pillow, and eye mask in row 45.
Then you’ve got the I-won’t-be-seen-dead-in-a-tracksuit girl. She’s wearing a matching cashmere set and trench coat because we all know how crazy a plane’s temperature can be, and cashmere is amazing at regulating your body temperature. It’s also antimicrobial, so you won’t be as smelly post-flight as you would be if you were wearing synthetic fibers. It’s the same for merino wool too.
Quince
Cashmere Zip Hoodie
Quince
Cashmere Straight Leg Pants in Teak
nagnata
Motley Jersey
nagnata
Organic Motley Trackpants
henne
Shelby Top
henne
Shelby Pants
Then there’s the activewear girl.Activewear on a plane is fine, but leggings aren’t. Leggings that aren’t compression leggings can actually swell your legs more, and as someone who retains water the second I step on a plane, that’s the last thing I want. I love these pants from Monday Body and the matching top. The reason I love Monday, specifically, is that there’s inbuilt boob support, so no bras on a plane and definitely no underwire digging in to my swollen body at hour 13. Pair it with a comfy hoodie or cropped bomber jacket and Uggs (nothing better than wearing slippers on a plane).
Monday Body
Aspen Tank
Monday Body
Melrose Flared Legging Long
Donni.
The Eco Terry Sweatpants
Donni.
The Eco-Terry Crewneck
And the bravest of them all,the jeans-on-a-plane girl. This girl is most likely flying business class and has a change of clothes (pajamas) to sleep in. I’ve been that girl, usually when I have to go straight to a fitting off the plane, so I’m meeting the clients and need to look presentable. Let me tell you this: It’s such a lovely feeling, putting on a fresh outfit after you’ve woken up from (hopefully) sleeping for at least six hours. It’s honestly delightful. I’ve also slept in my denim. Denim is totally doable; it just needs to be light and baggy.
These are the pairs that I’ve worn on a plane with a big chunky knit (that you take off and save for the de-plane so you feel like you’ve put on a fresh outfit): these from Madewell, this pair from Reformation, and these from Citizens of Humanity
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Long Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Jeans
The truth is I’ve been all four of those girls at some point over my 371 flight-taking journeys.
Arriving camera-ready after long-haul flights:
I don’t do a full-step skincare routine on a plane. There’s a lot of bacteria flying around despite what the airlines say. I’ll always do a final skin routine either at home before I go to the airport or in the lounge before I get on the plane. Sometimes if I’ve got time on a layover, I’ll slug on a sample of something in duty-free too, usually La Mer. The benefit of the full-step routine is then locked in with an excellent barrier cream. My favorites are the Bonjout Beauty Le Balm, Dieux Instant Angel Moisturizer, Weleda Skin Food, Rhode Barrier Butter, and U Beauty Super Hydrator.
The tip to looking camera-ready after a long-haul flight is to pop on some eye patches when there are about two hours to go. Then, around breakfast time, try to be the first one to the bathroom once they’ve cleared your meal, and brush your teeth. Then, with the Ursa Major face wipes, wipe your face, spray some hydrating mist (I love the Chantecaille Rosewater spray, the Caudalie Eau de Beauté, or the MV SkinTherapy Hydrating Mist), and lock it in with a good moisturizer or face oil.
MV Skin Therapy
Rose Hydrating Mist
Caudalie
Glow Face Mist
Chantecaille
Pure Rosewater Travel Size
ubeauty
The Super Hydrator
Rhode
Barrier Butter
Weleda
Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Dieux Skin
Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Firming Moisturizer
Your in-flight strategy:
At the end of the day, the outfit and skin prep can only do so much to help you feel fresh on the other end. I’m sure it goes without saying, but you’ll feel a million times fresher if you save the alcohol until the welcome drink at the hotel. I always have two water bottles, one regular water (because I don’t think the water service on planes is adequate), and one with electrolytes in it.
I always travel with an eye mask, ear plugs, and a neck pillow, and will always adjust my phone’s time to where I’m going the second I sit down on the plane. Part of feeling fresh is trying to adjust as quick as possible to the new time zone. Sometimes I’ll even skip the meal service if it means I can get on the right schedule, especially if I’m working the next day.
After 371 flights (probably more by the time you read this) and over 15 countries, this routine has saved me from countless uncomfortable flights and ensured I can go straight from the plane to set. The key isn't looking Instagram-perfect at the airport; that’s literally not real life. We’re all tired, and it’s okay to look like it! But it's about arriving at your destination feeling human enough to actually do your job or enjoy your vacation. Trust me, when you’re on an airplane for 10+ hours, being comfortable is key, but you don’t have to look like you’re in your pajamas.
Jennifer Atilémile is the definition of a woman who does it all. A true multi-hyphenate, she is a model, writer, creative, activist, and intellectual. Holding two master's degrees, she's proving that being beautiful and smart isn't mutually exclusive. As Victoria's Secret's first Australian curve model and a featured face in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, she's literally rewriting the rules of what it means to be a model in 2025. When she's not busy breaking barriers in the fashion industry, Atilémile is crafting thoughtful commentary through her Substack, To Life, With Love, where she serves up everything from pop culture hot takes to brutally honest conversations about beauty standards, body positivity, and what it really means to embrace your authentic self.