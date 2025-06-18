The Travel Pants That "Survive TSA and Turbulence," According to Lauren Santo Domingo
There are a lot of logistical questions to consider when booking a summer trip. How do you stay on budget? What should your budget be, anyway? Do you need to apply for a visa? Should you use credit card points for the airfare or the hotel? After you figure out all the complicated elements of your vacation, then you can think about the more fun topics like what to pack and what to wear to the airport. As for the latter quandary, Lauren Santo Domingo has an idea.
The Moda Operandi co-founder recently answered her followers' burning fashion questions on her Instagram Stories, and one of her responses stuck out to me. A follower asked Santo Domingo for her recommendation for the best airplane pants that are stylish, comfy, and have an elastic waist. Her top pick? Leset's Margo Tapered Pocket Pants ($160). "Fashion buyers don't just spot trends—we earn Delta Medallion status figuring out which trousers survive TSA and turbulence," Santo Domingo said. Scroll down to shop these expert-approved pants.
Shop Lauren Santo Domingo's Travel Pants Recommendation in Five Colors
Shop Other Pants By the Same Brand
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
