The Travel Pants That "Survive TSA and Turbulence," According to Lauren Santo Domingo

There are a lot of logistical questions to consider when booking a summer trip. How do you stay on budget? What should your budget be, anyway? Do you need to apply for a visa? Should you use credit card points for the airfare or the hotel? After you figure out all the complicated elements of your vacation, then you can think about the more fun topics like what to pack and what to wear to the airport. As for the latter quandary, Lauren Santo Domingo has an idea.

The Moda Operandi co-founder recently answered her followers' burning fashion questions on her Instagram Stories, and one of her responses stuck out to me. A follower asked Santo Domingo for her recommendation for the best airplane pants that are stylish, comfy, and have an elastic waist. Her top pick? Leset's Margo Tapered Pocket Pants ($160). "Fashion buyers don't just spot trends—we earn Delta Medallion status figuring out which trousers survive TSA and turbulence," Santo Domingo said. Scroll down to shop these expert-approved pants.

Shop Lauren Santo Domingo's Travel Pants Recommendation in Five Colors

Leset Margo Tapered Pocket Pants $160

Shop Other Pants By the Same Brand