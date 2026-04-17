Kristina Ang is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a fashion writer and content creator, and a social producer for Spotify. Previously, she worked as a social video coordinator at Harper's Bazaar.
I never used to gravitate toward wearing color. For the longest time, I stuck to a very neutral wardrobe just because I found it the easiest to style—black, brown, white, and even the occasional navy piece were my go-tos. But lately, I've found myself feeling fatigued by the dark, brooding colors in my wardrobe. A noticeable resurgence of color on both the streets and runways has made shades like red and green as function as neutrals, and with the fashion industry leaning into more vibrant runway palettes, I've found myself reaching for color combinations that, a few years ago, would have never crossed my path.
Pink-and-red looks at Chanel's and Fendi's spring/summer 2026 shows
One color combination that will always be in is pink and red. Time and again, designers have gravitated toward this bright pairing as a go-to pop of color in their collections. We saw this present itself a lot in the spring/summer 2026 collections last September, from Silvia Venturini Fendi's last collection as creative director of Fendi to Matthieu Blazy's debut collection at Chanel. From a styling perspective, Louis Vuitton offered a compelling example: a statement pink dress subtly paired with delicate red socks. There's just something about these two colors together that is so timeless yet fresh at the same time.
Just when I thought pink and red were the end-all, be-all of color combinations, though, another caught my attention: red and purple. Listen, I'm a devoted purple fan, so anything paired with it would certainly make me swoon, but I have to admit I wasn't immediately keen on this color pairing. It wasn't until I tried it—in the form of a two-piece from Fancì Club—that I realized what I'd been missing out on. The top consisted of a purple corset bodice with a red lace bra attached to it, and the bottom was a full sheer slip that was meant to be worn folded down. One thing I love about Fancì Club is that the brand knows how to make women feel sexy and confident, and that's exactly how I felt wearing this set out on a Friday night.
I went out of my way to track down this set from my favorite clothing-rental spot, Hauteline. As luck would have it, founder Kristie Chow was in the store and let me know it wasn't currently available but could be delivered just in time for an upcoming event on my calendar. I was completely over the moon. Of course, I wore it that night and received an overwhelming number of compliments.
Fancì Club
Uncladding Bustier Corset
Fancì Club
Slip Midi Skirt
The funny thing is that, at first glance, you wouldn't think red and purple would go well together. However, very much like pink, purple is analogous to red on the color wheel. They are neighboring colors and actually come together to produce a harmonious and warm blend. Additionally, red and purple, when mixed together, actually result in colors like burgundy and maroon, which are two popular shades that have become very well-loved in our industry.
Red-and-purple looks at Prada's and Celine's spring/summer 2026 shows
If further proof was needed, the runways fully embraced this color combination as well. Prada went all in on the pairing for spring/summer 2026, styling a red polo shirt with purple micro shorts. The stark black accessories, like the bag and shoes, are what really pulled this look together. Props to you, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. We also have to talk about the different shades of red and purple we saw at Miu Miu, which showed both bright and dark combinations of the red-and-purple phenomenon. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing an orange bag styled with the color combo as well. This begs the question, Could red, purple, and orange be the next defining color combination?
Only time will tell. For now, shop my favorite red and purple pieces for spring below.