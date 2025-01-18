Millennials, Rejoice! This “Dated” Eyeliner Trend Is Officially Back for 2025

Back in 2009, I wouldn't be caught dead without a ring of black liner. Fully-rimmed, smudge-y, "racoon" eyes was my idea of an immaculate face beat—bonus points if I paired it with a Half Baked smoky situation á la Urban Decay. Looking back at photos of myself during that time honestly sends a shiver up my spine. Thankfully, my makeup choices have evolved; I rarely even wear eye makeup anymore, and when I do, it's just a smudge of brown shadow at the outer corners.

Then I, like every other chronically online beauty fan, caught Billie Eilish's GRWM on TikTok , during which the star rimmed her eyes in a dark brown gel liner. She even wiped both waterlines with a dry cotton swab beforehand to ensure the rich pigment would last all day (a classic insider trick!). Now, it's no secret that lived-in, grungy makeup is on-trend for 2025, but I didn't expect the pendulum to swing back to the point where I'm dusting off my jet black liners and—gasp!—looking to those old, cringey photos as inspo. The middle schooler in me is absolutely screaming.

Of course, today's version will (hopefully?) have a much more elevated feel than my '09 orbs. Ahead, discover how to update the fully-rimmed look for 2025.

"This year, I believe eyeliners are going to take center stage," professional makeup artist Sophia Escobedo tells me. "In the colder months, lining the full eye rim—whether with a classic black or brown pencil liner—gives off that '90s edgy vibe that’s making a strong comeback."

It's different from the "soft grunge" look we've seen skyrocket in popularity the past few months. Unlike Olsens-inspired eye makeup, which is light on the mascara and has lots of sparkle, this look puts dark eyeliner center stage. A wing also isn't essential, which is perhaps what makes it fresh for 2025. Rather than a razor-sharp, elongated wing, all you need is a little flick at the outer corner (if that) to make your eyes pop. Just take it from Bella Hadid, who also sported fully-rimmed liner back in November.

And you don't necessarily have to go with a brown or black hue. According to Escobedo, jewel-toned liners are always a good idea. "I see colored liners in shades like purples, greens, and even blues making a statement, particularly in the waterline. It’s a fun, fresh way to add personality to your look," she shares.

The best part? The fully-rimmed liner actually looks better with wear. If you do need to clean up the edges throughout the day, you can feel free to take a micellar water-soaked cotton swab (like Eilish does in her video) and touch up any jagged spots. Or you can simply embrace the smudge—call it a lived-in, early-aughts moment.

