Teyana Taylor Just Cosigned the $12 Viral Lipstick That Makes You Look Like a ‘90s Icon

Teyana Taylor may have won the Golden Globe this year for Best Supporting Female Actor, but in my humble opinion, she clinched the title for Best Glam all award season. Each red-carpet moment was somehow more breathtaking than the next, to the point where I would furiously refresh Getty images to discover what she and makeup artist Yeika Glow would drum up next. As you can probably guess, I was left slack-jawed every single time.
If you’re familiar with Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick (or the stunning Glass Shine Balm) then you likely already know why it’s reached cult status. The formula boasts 80% conditioning ingredients for an easy, comfortable glide, and the 72 shades feature microfine pigments with a luxuriously rich finish. "Super Lustrous is all about that finishing touch," Taylor says in a news release. "The kind of beauty that elevates your whole vibe without taking away from who you are."
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Practically speaking, the shade Rum Raisin does just that, providing a "my lip, but better" effect with an unparalleled '90s brown hue. No lie, I’ve yet to find another cool-toned mauve as perfect as this $12 lipstick. The TikTok crowd would agree, as the shade went absolutely viral once Gen Z got their hands on the nostalgic shade (drugstores literally could not keep it in stock).
From the campaign images (and exclusive BTS shot above!), it looks like Taylor is swiping on a bold red (Wild Saffron maybe?), but as she’s a fan of the entire range, I have to assume she has the buzzy Rum Raisin in her proverbial back pocket. Glow, I’m tossing it out there: Can we expect a nostalgic, '90s-coded glam moment for her next red-carpet appearance?