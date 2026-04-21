Teyana Taylor Just Cosigned the $12 Viral Lipstick That Makes You Look Like a ‘90s Icon

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Photo of Teyana Taylor at the 2026 Golden Globes
(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor may have won the Golden Globe this year for Best Supporting Female Actor, but in my humble opinion, she clinched the title for Best Glam all award season. Each red-carpet moment was somehow more breathtaking than the next, to the point where I would furiously refresh Getty images to discover what she and makeup artist Yeika Glow would drum up next. As you can probably guess, I was left slack-jawed every single time.

I’ve since been collecting all the products used for her iconic looks (including Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer and MAC's Connect In Colour Eyeshadow Palette), and today, I can confirm the equally iconic lip product Taylor uses on the regular: Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick. The brand just announced Taylor as the face of the collection and latest star to join its “Revlon Be Unforgettable” campaign, which highlights bold color as self-expression. No one understands that more than Taylor, who effortlessly commands the carpet one stunning beat at a time.

Photo of Teyana Taylor for Revlon&#039;s Super Lustrous Lipstick campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Revlon)

If you’re familiar with Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick (or the stunning Glass Shine Balm) then you likely already know why it’s reached cult status. The formula boasts 80% conditioning ingredients for an easy, comfortable glide, and the 72 shades feature microfine pigments with a luxuriously rich finish. "Super Lustrous is all about that finishing touch," Taylor says in a news release. "The kind of beauty that elevates your whole vibe without taking away from who you are."

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Photo of Teyana Taylor for Revlon&#039;s Super Lustrous Lipstick campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Revlon)

Practically speaking, the shade Rum Raisin does just that, providing a "my lip, but better" effect with an unparalleled '90s brown hue. No lie, I’ve yet to find another cool-toned mauve as perfect as this $12 lipstick. The TikTok crowd would agree, as the shade went absolutely viral once Gen Z got their hands on the nostalgic shade (drugstores literally could not keep it in stock).

From the campaign images (and exclusive BTS shot above!), it looks like Taylor is swiping on a bold red (Wild Saffron maybe?), but as she’s a fan of the entire range, I have to assume she has the buzzy Rum Raisin in her proverbial back pocket. Glow, I’m tossing it out there: Can we expect a nostalgic, '90s-coded glam moment for her next red-carpet appearance?

Shop My Favorite Super Lustrous Shades