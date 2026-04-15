Not Burgundy or Espresso—How to Style the High-Value Color Trend Everyone's Into Instead

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Royal purple trend on fashion people, celebrities, and the runway.
(Image credit: @alexachung; Celine; @anaasaber)
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Just as the burgundy and espresso color trends are reaching infinitely higher peaks, designers are already conspiring on their successor. Don't get me wrong. I don't see these specific hues going anywhere anytime soon and have begun reclassifying them as staple tones rather than passing trends, but this past fashion month, designers posed a united front on a new It color that is set to take on the role that burgundy and espresso have become known for—to signal a rich outfit vibe.

Meet royal purple, a deep and rich shade of purple that, as the name suggests, is imbued with a sense of royalty, wealth, and status. The history of the color dates all the way back to 1600 BCE when it was worth more than gold because producing it was so expensive. In 2026, however, the people wearing royal purple the most are fashion insiders who are among the first to style the runway trend. The shade popped up all over the recent spring/summer 2026 and even fall/winter 2026 collections at Prada, Celine, Valentino, and Miu Miu, where it was central to many runway looks. Of course, purple is a notoriously tricky color to style, so I've put together a guide to styling it like a true fashion person. Here, discover how to wear royal purple in 2026 with six fail-safe ideas.

Go for a Pop of Purple

With a color this saturated, a singular pop of purple truly does go a long way to make an outfit look forward. Carry a purple bag instead of a black one, or opt for a purple version of a classic shoe style—like these epic Dries Van Noten sneakers—to make the color feel much more approachable.

On the runway:

The royal purple trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Celine)

On a fashion person:

Anaa Saber wearing a purple sweater.

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

Pair It With Dark Denim

If, like many of us, your everyday uniform consists of jeans with an easy top, then take note of how this Kallmeyer model from the spring/summer 2026 runway paired a purple knit top with dark-wash jeans. The colored top will make all your denim outfits look so "now."

On the runway:

The royal purple trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Kallmeyer)

Marry Purple With Red

If you're ahead of the curve, then I know you're not just test-driving royal purple but instead are styling it with something cherry red. This leather Miu Miu look was where the color combo originated, and ever since, fashion people with the most trendsetting style have been tapping into the look and marrying the two bold tones together. There's something about it that seems like it shouldn't work, but somehow, it just does.

On the runway:

Miu Miu model walks the fall/winter 2025 runway wearing purple and red.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

On a fashion person:

Alexa Chung wearing a royal purple top and cherry red skirt.

(Image credit: @alexachung)