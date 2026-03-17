The Major Spring 2026 Color Trend That Is Already Huge in Milan

Some of the most impactful trends trickle in slowly, and then hit all at once. That is exactly what is happening this spring with the royal purple color trend that is hitting the fashion scene right now. I first observed the color on the streets of NYC as even the most neutral-inclined fashion editors started to adopt the shade into their wardrobes. That includes this editor, as I recently ordered a vintage Celine belt finished with a suede leather strap in the distinct royal purple color. New spring arrivals from directional brands such as Khaite and High Sport have recently landed on the market, which have made their way into the wardrobes of the fashion set.
During fashion month, I observed the color further. First on the street style scene in Milan where some of the best-dressed people including model Vivienne Rohner were spotted in the distinct shade. It was also on the fall/winter 2026 runways themselves, including the Celine, Ferragamo, and Loewe shows—important to note since it indicates that the trend will be continuing long after this season. Ahead, more on the royal purple color trend and the key pieces to shop now.
J.Crew
Cashmere High V-Neck Sweater
ZARA
Supima Cotton T-Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Performance Twill Shirt
High Sport
Eric Wool Peplum Top
High Sport
Louis Wool-Blend Knit Cropped Pants
Topshop
Everyday Cotton T-Shirt
ZARA
Metallic Detail Triangle Bikini Top
ZARA
Lace-Up Strap Bikini Bottoms
LISA YANG
Felicia Cashmere and Silk-Blend Cardigan
CELINE
Triomphe Xl 01 Sunglasses in Acetate