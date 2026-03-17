The Major Spring 2026 Color Trend That Is Already Huge in Milan

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Milan street style outfit
(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Some of the most impactful trends trickle in slowly, and then hit all at once. That is exactly what is happening this spring with the royal purple color trend that is hitting the fashion scene right now. I first observed the color on the streets of NYC as even the most neutral-inclined fashion editors started to adopt the shade into their wardrobes. That includes this editor, as I recently ordered a vintage Celine belt finished with a suede leather strap in the distinct royal purple color. New spring arrivals from directional brands such as Khaite and High Sport have recently landed on the market, which have made their way into the wardrobes of the fashion set.

During fashion month, I observed the color further. First on the street style scene in Milan where some of the best-dressed people including model Vivienne Rohner were spotted in the distinct shade. It was also on the fall/winter 2026 runways themselves, including the Celine, Ferragamo, and Loewe shows—important to note since it indicates that the trend will be continuing long after this season. Ahead, more on the royal purple color trend and the key pieces to shop now.

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.