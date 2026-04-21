Experts and My Pinterest Feed Agree: These 5 Lip Trends Are Dominating Spring 2026

Spring makeup trends always feel like a breath of fresh air, but this year, it's the lips that set beauty fans' hearts aflutter. Don't get me wrong, I'm loving the soft purple eye shadow on everyone's lids this season (told you this red carpet trend has legs!), but I've always been one to experiment with a statement lip over doll-like eye looks—and this season, inspiration abounds for the pout.
Like clockwork, the moody plum and rich berry hues of winter make way for petal-soft rose and punchy reds. That said, lip trends go far beyond a seasonal color story. According to makeup artists, different finishes (think dewy or matte) cycle in and out of the spotlight, as do liner techniques and elements of nostalgia (ballet-slipper lips, anyone?!). I've spent several weeks creating my own spring lip mood board based on these expert takes, and below, I'm sharing my findings. Keep scrolling for the ultimate spring lip lineup.
Velvety Blurs
Long live the Nina Park lip! The iconic makeup artist is known for bestowing her celebrity clients with a soft, halo-like look that appears full yet never overly lined. It's a difficult balance to strike, but according to celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, it all boils down to the right lip liner. "Use a neutral shade [of] liner that reflects the color of your lips to offer a blurred effect," she notes, adding that it will "make every user still look perfectly polished versus overdone." Celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest, co-founder of Ciele Cosmetics, agrees. "Instead of a sharply defined outline, I’m seeing a lot more diffused liner, where the color is blended slightly into the lip," she says.
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You'll want to make sure that neutral shade is cool-toned as well, something Justine Wu, VP of product development and innovation at Versed, took into account when creating the brand's Lip Frame Defining Lip Liner. "With cooler tones, your lips still look like your lips just a little fuller and more defined," she says. The liner itself also has a thicker, rounded bullet as opposed to a precise pencil tip, which is A+ for achieving a perfectly blurred perimeter. "Our Cashmere Color Lip Blush is one of our best-selling makeup products, so we knew consumers wanted a softly-blurred lip," she adds. "As we were developing Lip Frame, we were just starting to see consumers inch towards a more diffused look, so we knew we were going in the right direction." Indeed, the creamy, soft-matte formula creates a soft, natural-looking shadow.
Versed
Lip Frame Defining Lip Liner
Rhode
Peptide Lip Shape
Violette_FR
Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick
Mauve Moments
In terms of colors, "rosy, nude, mauve shades are a trend I keep on seeing," shares Greenberg. "It adds a neutral sultry look that is perfect for day or night, especially as we enter into spring." You might associate mauve lipsticks with a "dated" '90s look (hi, Rum Raisin), but the cool, brown-toned hue looks quite chic (and actually very spring-coded) with fresh, dewy skin, matching blush, and a fluffy brow. Bonus points if you add a smattering of faux freckles across your nose to elevate the sunny spring vibe.
Revlon
Super Lustrous Lipstick
Clinique
Almost Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick
Frosty Finishes
Speakingof '90s nostalgia, we can expect frosty lips to hold sway this spring. Thanks to one specific TikTok-viral frosty shade (ahem, L'Oréal's Ballerina Shoes), a slew of Gen Z-ers have been swapping their warm-toned lippies for a swipe of icy pink. Of course, frosted lipstick is nothing new, especially if you're a millennial who swore by it in the early aughts, but we can't ignore how strongly it's taken over the current pop star scene (see: Zara Larsson's tour looks). To update the look for 2026, makeup artists suggest pairing Y2K pastels with slightly edgier, contemporary elements, such as a flick of liner or sculpted contour.